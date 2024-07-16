One of my fave SwitchBot robo-vacs is 25% off this Prime Day

Don’t let Benji (my current robot vacuum) hear this, but my ex-vac from SwitchBot (which is one of my faves) is 25% off at the moment. After scouring the web for the top home-cleaning gear, SwitchBot’s recently released K10+ appears again. It’s the smallest robo-vac currently on the market, designed to get in those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. And this Amazon Prime Day, it’s even sweeter at 25% off.

Marked down for the savings event, you can score SwitchBot’s new K10+ robot vacuum for $300/£300 on Amazon US and Amazon UK. That’s instead of the usual ticket of $400/£400. It’s an impressive 25% savings on the cleaning device that’s only a few months old.

It sits alongside plenty of other deals from SwitchBot. It’s ever-popular Curtains 3 device to automate your curtains is 30% off, down to £63 on Amazon UK. You’ll also find discounts on its blinds device, Matter-enabled Hub 2, and other accessories. If you’re looking to smarten up your home, there’s plenty to pick from. You can shop all SwitchBot deals here.

SwitchBot’s K10+ robot vacuum is the smallest option on the market. 50% smaller than traditional ones, it offers up to 90% more cleaning efficiency since it can creep into tight corners. But the K10+ isn’t just about size; it’s smart, too. It features a LiDAR route algorithm for precise navigation. You can even create customizable cleaning maps for multiple floors.

This little vacuum also doesn’t need constant attention. It boasts a 4L base station that can hold debris for up to 70 days, ideal for those who’d rather not be involved in the daily grind of cleaning​​. The device supports four suction levels and uses a high-speed brushless motor to keep noise levels down, a bonus for apartment living​​.

Prime Day 2024 is here and we’re busy covering the best deals on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, smartwatch, laptop, or stick vac, Amazon will have the biggest savings around.

Find the best Prime Day deals (US) and the best Prime Day deals (UK)