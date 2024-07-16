Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / One of my fave SwitchBot robo-vacs is 25% off this Prime Day

NewsPrime DayDeals
News

One of my fave SwitchBot robo-vacs is 25% off this Prime Day

SwitchBot's new pint-sized robot vacuum cleaner has only just been released and is 30% during Amazon's savings event

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Switchbot K10 Prime Day

Don’t let Benji (my current robot vacuum) hear this, but my ex-vac from SwitchBot (which is one of my faves) is 25% off at the moment. After scouring the web for the top home-cleaning gear, SwitchBot’s recently released K10+ appears again. It’s the smallest robo-vac currently on the market, designed to get in those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. And this Amazon Prime Day, it’s even sweeter at 25% off.

Marked down for the savings event, you can score SwitchBot’s new K10+ robot vacuum for $300/£300 on Amazon US and Amazon UK. That’s instead of the usual ticket of $400/£400. It’s an impressive 25% savings on the cleaning device that’s only a few months old.

It sits alongside plenty of other deals from SwitchBot. It’s ever-popular Curtains 3 device to automate your curtains is 30% off, down to £63 on Amazon UK. You’ll also find discounts on its blinds device, Matter-enabled Hub 2, and other accessories. If you’re looking to smarten up your home, there’s plenty to pick from. You can shop all SwitchBot deals here.

SwitchBot’s K10+ robot vacuum is the smallest option on the market. 50% smaller than traditional ones, it offers up to 90% more cleaning efficiency since it can creep into tight corners. But the K10+ isn’t just about size; it’s smart, too. It features a LiDAR route algorithm for precise navigation. You can even create customizable cleaning maps for multiple floors.

This little vacuum also doesn’t need constant attention. It boasts a 4L base station that can hold debris for up to 70 days, ideal for those who’d rather not be involved in the daily grind of cleaning​​. The device supports four suction levels and uses a high-speed brushless motor to keep noise levels down, a bonus for apartment living​​.

Prime Day 2024 is here and we’re busy covering the best deals on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, smartwatch, laptop, or stick vac, Amazon will have the biggest savings around.
Find the best Prime Day deals (US) and the best Prime Day deals (UK)

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home