One of my fave SwitchBot robo-vacs is 25% off this Prime Day
Don’t let Benji (my current robot vacuum) hear this, but my ex-vac from SwitchBot (which is one of my faves) is 25% off at the moment. After scouring the web for the top home-cleaning gear, SwitchBot’s recently released K10+ appears again. It’s the smallest robo-vac currently on the market, designed to get in those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. And this Amazon Prime Day, it’s even sweeter at 25% off.
Marked down for the savings event, you can score SwitchBot’s new K10+ robot vacuum for $300/£300 on Amazon US and Amazon UK. That’s instead of the usual ticket of $400/£400. It’s an impressive 25% savings on the cleaning device that’s only a few months old.
It sits alongside plenty of other deals from SwitchBot. It’s ever-popular Curtains 3 device to automate your curtains is 30% off, down to £63 on Amazon UK. You’ll also find discounts on its blinds device, Matter-enabled Hub 2, and other accessories. If you’re looking to smarten up your home, there’s plenty to pick from. You can shop all SwitchBot deals here.
SwitchBot’s K10+ robot vacuum is the smallest option on the market. 50% smaller than traditional ones, it offers up to 90% more cleaning efficiency since it can creep into tight corners. But the K10+ isn’t just about size; it’s smart, too. It features a LiDAR route algorithm for precise navigation. You can even create customizable cleaning maps for multiple floors.
This little vacuum also doesn’t need constant attention. It boasts a 4L base station that can hold debris for up to 70 days, ideal for those who’d rather not be involved in the daily grind of cleaning. The device supports four suction levels and uses a high-speed brushless motor to keep noise levels down, a bonus for apartment living.
