The Amazon Spring Sale is finished, but these deals are still live

Amazon just held its first major deals event for 2025. The Big Spring Sale ran from 25 March to 31 March, giving shoppers plenty of time to pick up some savings. Better yet, you didn’t even need a Prime subscription.

While the sale might officially be over, there are plenty of top deals still live. In fact, some of our favourite deals from the sale are still available. If you didn’t get a chance to shop the Amazon Spring Sale, these are the best deals that are still live. But hurry, as they might go back to retail price at any moment.

1. MacBook Air M4

Apple’s MacBook Air has been refreshed with M4, and as a laptop, it’s the complete package. In fact, I’d go as far as calling it the best MacBook you can buy. In our review, we said “the MacBook Air is still the everyday laptop to beat.” Which is why I can’t believe that it’s already discounted just a few weeks after launching. But it is!

Right now, you can score the M4 MacBook Air for £929 on Amazon UK – a £70 saving from the regular price of £999. Over on Amazon US, you get a slightly lower $50 off – bringing the price down to $949 from $999. Now these might not sound like large savings, but it’s pretty good for a laptop that launched 3 weeks ago.

2. Google Pixel 9

Looking for an exceptional smartphone deal on one of the best? The Google Pixel 9 is currently at its lowest price ever. In fact, it’s just over £100/$100 more than the recently launched mid-range Pixel 9a, so I think the Pixel 9 is a no-brainer.

Right now on Amazon US, you can score the latest Google smartphone for $625 – that’s a 22% from the regular price of $799. On Amazon UK, the handset is now available for £628, down from its original price of £799. That’s a tasty 21% saving on the Google flagship.

3. Google Pixel Tablet

Looking for a new top tablet? If you’re in the Android camp, there are plenty of options to pick from. But Google’s latest Pixel Tablet stands out from the crowd, doubling as a smart display with a hub. And the device is more compelling than ever, thanks to this Amazon deal that sees it return to its lowest price.

During the sale, you can bag Google’s Pixel Tablet for its lowest price of $279 on Amazon US. That gets you the 128GB model in any available colour. It makes the tablet $120/30% cheaper than its usual $400 price – not too shabby. The 256GB model is also reduced – down by 28% to $359 from $500.

4. iPad mini

The iPad mini might be small in stature, but the latest model packs a mighty punch. In fact, it’s my favourite iPad (and one of the best iPads you can buy) thanks to its portability. Apple’s pint-sized powerhouse comes with refreshed internals and a design that makes it as pocketable as it is practical. And its even more of a steal with this Amazon deal.

During Amazon’s Spring Sale, the iPad mini (A17 Pro) is discounted by $100 from $499 to $399 – that’s a rather excellent 20% saving. On Amazon UK, there’s a slightly smaller discount of £70 – taking the small tablet down from £499 to £429.

5. Kindle Colorsoft

Amazon’s Kindle line-up has dominated the e-reader market for years. But when I reviewed the Kindle Colorsoft at the end of last year, I was slightly disappointed. I said “For almost everyone, colour alone just won’t justify the £270 price.” But thanks to this deal, the colour e-reader might finally be worth buying.

Right now, you can get the Kindle Colorsoft for 20% off on Amazon US – that brings the price down from $280 to $225. There’s an almost identical deal on Amazon UK, where the e-reader is down from £270 to £220. With these savings, I’m more inclined to recommend the Kindle Colorsoft, as it finally offers decent value for money.

6. Huawei Watch Fit 3

If you’ve been eyeing an Apple Watch but aren’t keen on the price tag, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 is the smartwatch deal you’ve been waiting for. Originally priced at £138, this sleek wearable has dropped to just £99 in the Amazon Spring Sale – an absolute steal for what you’re getting.

With its new squared-off design, the Watch Fit 3 is the most Apple-esque Huawei wearable yet. But it’s not just about looks – this smartwatch punches well above its weight. Our 4-star Huawei Watch Fit 3 review praised its “higher quality materials and streamlined styling,” as well as its “thorough fitness guides” and “excellent battery life.”

7. Bose QuietComfort Ultra

When it comes to AirPods vs the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, there’s really no competition in my eyes (or ears, more specifically). The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are among my favourite earbud, but you pay for the quality. There’s a decent saving to be made on them in this Amazon deal.

For a limited time, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are available to buy from Amazon UK for £219 or from Amazon US for $219. That’s a rather good £81/$81 saving on the usual price of £300/$299.

8. Pixel Buds Pro 2

While Apple’s AirPods are the go-to wireless buds for iPhone owners, Google’s Pixel Buds are a popular option for Android users. The Big G’s flagship buds pack plenty of features into a great sounding set of buds. And if you’ve been after a pair of Pixel Buds Pro, there’s no better time.

The buds have been knocked down in price by 35% on Amazon UK. Over on Amazon US, you’ll find the Pixel Buds Pro 2 22% off – down to $179 from $200. That’s on all available colours, no limits here! On Amazon UK, there’s a smaller saving that brings the Pro buds down to £199 rather than the £219 RRP – a more modest £20 saving.

9. Yaber L2s Projector

As much as I love the best TVs for picture quality, there’s also something special about using a portable projector. Not only do you get cinema vibes, but you can also take a big screen on the go. Right now, one of the best portable projectors is a better deal than ever.

The Yaber L2s projector is 41% off on Amazon US. Usually retailing for $270, you can now pick up the portable projector for $160 – that’s over $100 in savings! If you shop directly with Yaber, you can score an extra $10 off as the sale price is $150. Over on Amazon UK, there’s a similar 41% discount. The Yaber L2s has been reduced from £250 to £170, but there’s also an extra £20 off voucher that you can apply at checkout – bringing the total sale price to £150.

10. Ring Video Doorbell

There’s plenty of smart home gear to pick from now, but one of the simplest places to start is at your front door. A video doorbell should be your first port of call when it comes to smartening up your home. You can keep an eye on who’s coming and going, as well as who’s walking past.

Our top pick is the newest Ring Battery Video Doorbell. It can be snapped up for £60 – that’s 40% off the usual £100 asking price. On Amazon US it’s discounted by a slightly lower 32% – taking the price down to $85 from $125.

11. Garmin Fenix 7

Shopping for a ticker that can track your activity? Garmin’s Fenix 7 might be the last-gen model now, but it’s still one of the best GPS sports watches you can buy. And if you’re in the market for discounted wristwear, Amazon’s got an over a third-off deal worth sprinting for.

The Garmin Fenix 7 is available from Amazon UK for the discounted price of £357. That’s a whopping reduction of 31% from the recommended retail price of £520. On Amazon US, the watch is an even better 38% off – down from $800 to $500. These deal prices make Garmin’s entry cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra!

12. Blink Mini 2 Smart Security Camera

Looking for a top security cameras? Right now, you can grab a discount on all manner of different Blink cameras and video doorbells, with prices slashed in both Amazon US and the UK. The best one? You can bag the Blink Mini 2 security camera for £19 on Amazon UK