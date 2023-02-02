AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: which Apple AirPods are best for you?

Set up and functionality

Both the AirPods 2 and 3 feature Apple’s H1 chip at their heart. The H1 chip allows it to sync more easily to your phone, allowing for quicker calls and greater reliability.

The AirPods Pro 2 is built with Apple’s upgraded H2 chip. The H2 chip performs in the same way as its predecessor, but with a few extras. The H2 brings improved active noise cancellation (ANC), which Apple says cancels twice as much noise as the 1st gen AirPods Pro. The chip also gives the Pro model an extended battery life, but we’ll go into more detail on that a little later.

Setup for all three is very simple. They auto-connect to Apple devices, but watch out for the device switching if you have several Apple devices on the go though. All can be used with non-Apple devices, too. The H1 and H2 chip also enables hands-free Siri on each of these sets of AirPods. All three types of AirPods can be ordered with personalised engraving on the back