AirPods 4 are here, finally bringing pro features to Apple’s base-level wireless buds

While most of the attention was on AirPods Max 2 at Apple’s September “Glowtime” event, there was also a new version of Apple’s base-level AirPods wireless earphones on the bill. The 4th-gen AirPods finally get some of the top features from AirPods Pro, making Apple’s cheaper buds more enticing than ever, with two models to pick from.

You’ll notice the new AirPods 4 look more like the Pros than ever. Apple reckons they’re the most comfortable ever, and fit more people than ever, thanks to a design tweak that reshapes the buds part.

The most significant upgrade is that Apple’s base-level AirPods now come with an active noise cancellation option. Previously exclusive to AirPods Pro, you can now tune out noise from AirPods (4th-gen) – if you stump up the extra cash, that is. Transparency Mode is also on the new buds, but more premium features like automatic switching is reserved for the Pros.

Turning our attention to the case, AirPods (4th-gen) now support wireless charging and include compatibility with the Find My network. There’s also a speaker on the case, to play a chime if you misplace your AirPods. There’s no lanyard hole on this case, which I can’t say is a huge miss, since I’ve never used it on my AirPods Pro 2. Apple reckons you’ll get 30 hours of battery from these buds.

The AirPods (4th-Gen) are available to pre-order right away, and will start shipping out next Friday (20 September). If you don’t want noise cancellation, you can nab them from $129/£129, or you’ll shell out $179/£179 for ANC.