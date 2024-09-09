Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / AirPods 4 are here, finally bringing pro features to Apple’s base-level wireless buds

Hot StuffNewsAudioHeadphonesApple
News, Audio

AirPods 4 are here, finally bringing pro features to Apple’s base-level wireless buds

Apple's newest everyman AirPods add a bunch of features from the Pros, and might be my newest recommendation for wireless buds

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
AirPods 4

While most of the attention was on AirPods Max 2 at Apple’s September “Glowtime” event, there was also a new version of Apple’s base-level AirPods wireless earphones on the bill. The 4th-gen AirPods finally get some of the top features from AirPods Pro, making Apple’s cheaper buds more enticing than ever, with two models to pick from.

You’ll notice the new AirPods 4 look more like the Pros than ever. Apple reckons they’re the most comfortable ever, and fit more people than ever, thanks to a design tweak that reshapes the buds part.

The most significant upgrade is that Apple’s base-level AirPods now come with an active noise cancellation option. Previously exclusive to AirPods Pro, you can now tune out noise from AirPods (4th-gen) – if you stump up the extra cash, that is. Transparency Mode is also on the new buds, but more premium features like automatic switching is reserved for the Pros.

Turning our attention to the case, AirPods (4th-gen) now support wireless charging and include compatibility with the Find My network. There’s also a speaker on the case, to play a chime if you misplace your AirPods. There’s no lanyard hole on this case, which I can’t say is a huge miss, since I’ve never used it on my AirPods Pro 2. Apple reckons you’ll get 30 hours of battery from these buds.

The AirPods (4th-Gen) are available to pre-order right away, and will start shipping out next Friday (20 September). If you don’t want noise cancellation, you can nab them from $129/£129, or you’ll shell out $179/£179 for ANC.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home