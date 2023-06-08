AirPods Pro Adaptive Audio: what it is and how it works

Adaptive Audio is a new feature coming to Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 flagship wireless earphones (sadly not the original version). It automatically blends Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) together using machine learning.

The new feature isn’t yet available but will appear as a software update later in 2023, presumably when iOS 17 is released – though Apple hasn’t confirmed that.

The idea is that you shouldn’t need to manually switch between the two modes; your AirPods can auto-switch for you. This is probably going to be most useful if you often have ANC switched on, but are walking between different environments. That’s especially going to be the case if you’re on the move.

The best example of this going between a street, where you will be able to hear what’s going on around you and a room where ANC would switch on. It’s going to be interesting to see how quickly this transition takes place in practice after you walk into a different environment.

The AirPods Pro 2 mics already do quite a lot of heavy lifting for the ANC, so it’s no wonder they can also interpret the type of sound that’s immediately around you and compensate for it.

There are some additional updates for AirPods Pro 2 coming as well. Conversation Awareness seems quite similar to Adaptive Audio – it will lower the volume and enhance the voice speaking in front of you while working to reduce background noise.

A Personalised Volume mode is also coming uses machine learning to adapt to how you listen – though we don’t have any other details on how this will work at present.

Automatic Switching for AirPods between Apple devices is also getting quicker, says Apple. This was a bit sporadic when it was first announced and would interrupt listening on one device if you so much as unlocked another. It got more intelligent pretty rapidly, so it will be interesting to see if there are other changes in how this works.

Finally, all AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and AirPods (3rd gen) users will get a new feature to mute/unmute yourself on phone calls by pressing the stem or digital crown. This won’t be available for users of the original AirPods 1st or 2nd generation.