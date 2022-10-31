Best true wireless headphones 2022: top wireless earphones reviewed and rated

Where once were wires, now Bluetooth reigns. And if it’s cordless audio you’re after, this is the list to listen to: from accessible in-ears to premium earphones, we’ve ranked the best true wireless headphones you can buy right now.

Whether you’re tired of tangled wires or upgrading to a port-free phone, there are buds for every ear and budget. The top options go light on your lugs but are sizeable on sound, offering sonic capabilities to rival any cabled competitor. Many also augment the listening experience with in-app adjustments and active noise cancellation.

Every pair of earbuds is tested extensively by our keen-eared team. Trialled in real-world conditions and challenged with a range of genres to rival your average Glastonbury line-up, you can be sure that the wireless earbuds below all cut the musical mustard. Looking for specifically for gym buds? Check out our dedicated list of the best wireless in-ears for sporty sorts.

Our pick of the best true wireless headphones to buy today

Sony WF-1000XM4

Continuing its record of true-wireless winners, the WF-1000XM4 show once again that Sony knows how to make excellent earphones. Successors to the brilliant WF-1000XM3, the upgraded earbuds deliver a listen that’s as punchy as it is detailed. Spacious and balanced, they’re endlessly engaging in the ear. Besides their convincing sonic talents, the WF-1000XM4 cancel outside sounds effectively, with the option to tweak ANC levels in the outstanding partner app. That’s also where you can tinker with EQ levels, touch controls and more. Battery life is par for the course, but the trade-off is a tidy design that’s smaller than before – mirrored by a charging case that’s more pocket-friendly by 40%. The WF-1000XM3 remain better value, but the WF-1000XM4 set a fresh bar for in-ear superiority.

Stuff Says… With convincing sound, outstanding features and excellent ergonomics, the WF-1000XM4 continue Sony's proud tradition of building the best true wireless in-ears Tech spec: Battery: 8 hours (earphones), 16 hours (case) • Wireless charging: Yes • ANC: Yes • Driver size: 6mm • Weight: 7.3g (earbuds), 41g (case) • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 • Water-resistance: IPX4

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3

With a few simple improvements, the third generation of Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless in-ears cement their place among the best. Build quality feels as bomb-proof as before, while a 16% size reduction and means the updated ‘phones look less chunky. Each earbud features a touch interface, customisable through the feature-packed app. Taps can be set to cycle through ANC settings, which include effective transparency and anti-wind modes. Battery life is acceptably average at seven hours from the earbuds, but superlative audio performance makes up for it: fire up the 7mm drivers and they treat your ears to a poised recital. Favouring balance and fidelity over punishing bass, the Momentums demonstrate remarkable sonic control. Detail is engrossing across the range, with a spacious and tonal soundstage.

Stuff Says… Smaller and more comfortable than before, these premium earbuds offer a feature-packed app, wind-beating ANC and sonic fidelity to spare Tech spec: Battery: 7 hours (earphones), 28 hours (case) • Wireless charging: Yes • ANC: Yes • Driver size: 7mm • Weight: 5.8g (earbuds), 66.4g (case) • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 • Water-resistance: IPX4

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+

Building on the five-star benchmark set by their predecessors, Cambridge Audio’s Melomania 1+ shape up as a feature-packed and remarkably affordable pair of hi-fi wireless earbuds. With bullet-shaped shells, the flat-topped ‘phones are lightweight at 4.6g apiece. There’s no ANC, but superb sound isolation creates a hushed backdrop for a balanced listen. Even without tweaking EQ settings in the smartphone app, the 5.8mm graphene drivers produce a soundstage with real width, depth and texture. Wear detection is notably absent from the spec sheet, but class-leading battery life more than compensates, managing a formidable 45 hours with top-ups from the tidy charging case. At full price, they’re hard to fault. At their discounted ticket, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ are unbeatable for buyers on a budget.

Stuff Says… Intuitive controls, useful app features, excellent audio quality: the improved Melomania 1+ are a compelling in-ear package – even without ANC Tech spec: Battery: 9 hours (earphones), 36 hours (case) • Wireless charging: No • ANC: No • Driver size: 5.8mm • Weight: 4.6g (earbuds), 37g (case) • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 • Water-resistance: IPX5

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds were already five-star wireless earphones. Their successors improve the recipe in almost every way. Smaller, lighter and less conspicuous, the second-gen Earbuds are also more comfortable. In testing, we found the swappable tips and stability bands ensured a snug fit. Stems are short, but still accommodate responsive touch surfaces which can be customised through the feature-packed app. To our seasoned ears, the 9.3mm full-range drivers delivered bass that felt bold yet controlled. An expansive soundstage is matched by stacks of detail across the range. Others might make big dynamic variations more obvious, but the QuietComfort Earbuds II don’t want for nuance. And they excel when it comes to ANC: deploying four mics per earbud, they deal decisively with ambient noise, with no hint of in-ear pressure. So while six hours of on-board battery is bettered by rivals, the QCE II are Bose’s best noise-cancelling earphones to date.

Stuff Says… With exemplary ANC and engaging sound, Bose's second-gen earbuds are a pricey but seriously competitive package Tech spec: Battery: 6 hours (earphones), 18 hours (case) • Wireless charging: No • ANC: Yes • Driver size: 9.3mm • Weight: 6.24g (earbuds), 59.8g (case) • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 • Water-resistance: IPX4

Beats Fit Pro

Pairing AirPods tech with sporty styling, the Beats Fit Pro are some of the finest fitness earbuds around. With the help of flexible wingtips, their fit is equal parts comfortable and unshakeable. Sound quality is excellent, courtesy of Apple’s H1 chip and 9.5mm drivers inside: bass is predictably punchy, but overall output also proves rich, crisp and clear. Spatial audio support means sonic immersion with compatible tracks, plus Adaptive EQ tweaks sound to suit your surroundings. ANC and transparency modes ape the AirPods Pro, even if noise-cancellation isn’t the strongest. Battery life is competitive enough at 30 hours, while wear-detect sensors pause the playlist when you can’t hear it. The earphones reward iOS users with seamless connectivity, although the Android app also offers welcome customisation.

Stuff Says… Competitive battery life, rich sound and a lock-tight fit put the Beats Fit Pro among the finest fitness headphones around Tech spec: Battery: 6 hours (earphones), 18 hours (case) • Wireless charging: No • ANC: Yes • Driver size: 9.5mm • Weight: 5.6g (earbuds), 55.1g (case) • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 • Water-resistance: IPX4

AirPods Pro

Comfortable, clever and equipped with active noise-cancellation, Apple’s AirPods Pro are a stellar set of wireless in-ears for iPhone fans. From Spatial Audio to automatic device-switching, the feature set is smart from start to finish. Find a good seal with assistance from Apple’s fit test and the AirPods reward you with a personalised listen: Adaptive EQ attunes audio output to suit your ear, while ANC monitors noise 200 times per second. The latter makes a notable difference in removing unwanted interruptions, while the former ensures a consistently rich, warm and detailed listen. Smarts are restricted for Android users and the AirPods Pro are easily beaten on battery life and price. But they’re an enticing choice for iPhone owners, with lightweight, ergonomic and neatly familiar packaging

Stuff Says… Feature-packed and comfortable to wear, the AirPods Pro are the smartest noise-cancelling earphones for Apple fans Tech spec: Battery: 5 hours (earphones), 19 hours (case) • Wireless charging: Yes • ANC: Yes • Driver size: 11mm • Weight: 5.4g (earbuds), 45.6g (case) • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 • Water-resistance: IPX4

Shure AONIC Free

Big and borderline gawky, Shure’s AONIC Free focus on sonic perfection over fashionable impressions. Robustly built and comfortable to wear, there’s no escaping their heft. Nor are the dimensions justified by a comprehensive feature set: there’s no ANC, the interface uses physical buttons and battery life is average at seven hours. So why are they in this list? Simple: they offer outstanding sound quality across the board. Few earbuds at any price can match their combination of accuracy, detail, punch and fidelity. The soundstage is large yet well-defined. Dynamic potency is considerable, rhythmic expression is naturalistic, and the overall tonality is entirely convincing. In short: if you’re willing to ignore their shortfalls in exchange for the best-possible sound, you need to hear the AONIC Free.

Stuff Says… Designed for audio quality above all else, these premium earbuds make up for bulky dimensions and average battery life with outstanding sound Tech spec: Battery: 7 hours (earphones), 21 hours (case) • Wireless charging: No • ANC: No • Driver size: Not disclosed • Weight: 13.4g (earbuds) • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 • Water-resistance: IPX4

Bowers & Wilkins PI7

Ask any audiophile and they’ll tell you the Bowers & Wilkins name carries certain expectations of audio excellence. Luckily, the British hi-fi brand’s debut wireless earphones emphatically fulfil them. Bold by design, machined caps contribute to a premium finish. Not the smallest or lightest, each earbud harbours dual drivers and two individual amplifiers, producing incredible separation. Lows are deep but refined, while mids are given freedom to breathe, with incredible detail across the range. Which is good, because there’s no option to tweak the EQ. Noise cancellation is impressive, if not quite at Bose’s level for total blackout. Battery life should be better for the eye-watering price, but that’s countered by the clever charging case: retransmission tech means it can broadcast non-wireless signals via Bluetooth.

Stuff Says… Mighty expensive but mighty impressive: apart from their mediocre battery life, these premium hi-fi 'phones do plenty to please audiophiles Tech spec: Battery: 6 hours (earphones), 12 hours (case) • Wireless charging: Yes • ANC: Yes • Driver size: 9.2mm • Weight: 7g (earbuds), 61g (case) • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 • Water-resistance: IP54

Denon AH-C830NCW

Adopting a dangly stem design, Denon’s first true wireless in-ears don’t upset the status quo. But with well-made, ergonomic shells, they represent a relatively stylish example of the form. They also benefit from ANC, although performance is decent, rather than outstanding. With muting smarts enabled, the AH-C830NCW deliver around five hours of battery life, plus a further four from the charging case. Each earbud features a touch surface, although you can’t use it to control the volume. Nor do you get an app, EQ or voice-assistant support. But these boldly old-school earbuds do have solid audio chops: bass frequencies are deep and textured, yet nicely balanced against an expressive mid-range and well-judged high frequencies – something not all true wireless earphones are brave enough to deliver.

Stuff Says… What they lack in features and functionality, these well-built and balanced Denon earbuds make up for in expert sonic performance Tech spec: Battery: 6 hours (earphones), 18 hours (case) • Wireless charging: Yes • ANC: Yes • Driver size: 11x10mm • Weight: 5.3g (earbuds), 43g (case) • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 • Water-resistance: IPX4

Sony LinkBuds S

Lighter and smaller than Sony’s flagship WF-1000XM4, the LinkBuds S are miniature earbuds for all-day audio. Barely there at 4.8g per bud, Sony reckons they’re the world’s lightest noise-cancelling wireless earphones and they’re certainly some of the best true wireless headphones. They a little practice to position, but silicone tips seat them securely and comfortably, while tap controls are easy to master. Relatively small drivers mean the LinkBuds S can’t compete with the WF-1000XM4 on energy. But while they feel a little lacking at higher frequencies, bass is decent and the listen is broadly balanced and enjoyable. Battery life could be better at six hours with ANC, but the overall experience is easy to live with. Sony’s Headphones app offers adaptive ambient sound control, while noise-cancelling excels when it comes to silencing wind during calls.

Stuff Says… With a comfortable fit and enjoyable audio performance, Sony's featherweight 'phones are excellent everyday all-rounders Tech spec: Battery: 9 hours (earphones), 14 hours (case) • Wireless charging: No • ANC: Yes • Driver size: 5mm • Weight: 4.8g (earbuds), 35g (case) • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 • Water-resistance: IPX4

Jabra Elite 5

Comfortably resting between the company’s entry-level Elite 4 and excellent premium Elite 7 Active, the Jabra Elite 5 offers superb call quality, physical controls, and all manner of codecs to keep Apple and Android users sweet, including AAC, SBC and aptX.

Sound is punchy, and you can tweak things to your liking using the equaliser settings in Jabra’s app. Noise cancellation, while not the best around, is suitably decent, and the seven-hour battery life is respectable, if not mind-blowing. Given its mid-range price and solid overall design and performance though, this is a great choice for those looking for a respectable all-rounder with particularly excellent call performance.

Stuff Says… Fitness-friendly true wireless in-ears with decent (if not class-leading) ANC and solid sound, but the Elite 5 feels a little lost in Jabra's extensive line-up Tech spec: Battery: 7 hours (ANC) • Driver size: 6mm • Weight: 5g (earbuds) 40g (case) • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Beyerdynamic Free Byrd

Somehow it’s taken Beyerdynamic until 2022 to release its first pair of truly wireless earbuds, and while not the absolute best pair around, they still deliver on practically all fronts, including a very sturdy, if perhaps not awe-inspiring design. With a very generous selection of earbud tips, you’ll easily find your perfect fit, while sound customisation tuned to your ears make for an excellent listening experience.

ANC works well, and the wireless Qi case charging is a delightful touch — as are the customisable controls which can be easily changed in the Beyerdynamic app. If you’re a fan of the brand, you won’t be disappointed by this formidable first attempt.

Stuff Says… They're not without charm, but more importantly the Beyerdynamic Free Byrd are not without competition Tech spec: Battery: 8 hours (ANC) • Driver size: 10mm • Weight: 7g (earbuds) • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2