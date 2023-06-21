Denon unveils PerL earbuds that deliver personalised sound

Denon’s latest set of wireless earbuds want to get a little more up close and personal with you. Dubbed PerL, the new headphones deliver personalised audio profiles tailored for each person.

They’re powered by the same tech that Nura used in its Nuraphones, since both brands are owned by parent company Massimo. Denon‘s new buds combine the brand’s exceptional audio quality with the clever personalisation tech.

Headlining Denon’s new PerL earbuds is the personalised sound feature. The earbuds play acoustic tones into your ears and ask you prompts in the companion app. This lets some rather clever machine learning design a sound profile unique to you, so that audio is optimised for your ears. It works just like the Nuraphones – and this format makes them most like the NuraTrue buds. We scored these four stars out of five in our review, and commended the personalised audio quality.

Alongside personal audio, these buds are powered by 10mm dynamic drivers, with a frequency range from 20Hz to 40kHz. Denon reckons you can squeeze eight hours of battery from the PerL buds, with a further 24 hours in the charging case. You can juice them back up again for an hour of listening in just 10 minutes, thanks to onboard fast charging. They’re IPX4 water-resistant and support active noise-canceling. The PerL Pro model comes with a few extra perks. The design is slightly different, with a metallic ring around the bud. They also gain an upgrade to Bluetooth 5.3, and support for Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless and aptX Voice.

Fancy letting audio get more personal in your lugs? Denon’s new earbuds are available to purchase in the US. The standard PerL buds will set you back $199, while the Pro model goes for $349. They’ll be available in the UK later in 2023, with more information to follow closer to the launch.