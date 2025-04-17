These $100 Skullcandy earbuds deliver Bose sound on a budget

Looking for a new set of top earbuds? Bose are among some of the best in the game, but they can be a little pricey. Thanks to a partnership I didn’t have on my 2025 bingo card, Skullcandy and Bose are teaming up for these $100 buds.

The Method 360 ANC earbuds might be more affordable, but they tout Bose-level audio quality, active noise cancellation with four mics, and a low-latency mode. Plus, they look pretty funky thanks to Skullcandy bringing its design chops to the table.

Battery life? Up to 40 hours if you’re not noise-cancelling everything in sight, or 32 if you are. Either way, more than enough to get through your commute or workout. Plus, there’s rapid charge for the forgetful types – 10 minutes gets you two hours of playback from these earbuds.

The fit’s been specially design too, with Bose’s tech helping to nail that secure-yet-comfy sweet spot. Multiple gel and fin options should sort you out, whatever shape or size your lugs may be. And the case has had a bit of a glow-up too. It comes with a slide mechanism and O-ring clip so you can attach it to… whatever people are still clipping things to these days – similar to AirPods Pro 2.

There’s also a ridiculous amount of tinkering available through the Skull-iQ app. You can fiddle with EQ settings, remap the buttons, adjust transparency, and more. These earbuds offer auto-connect and wear detection, and even offer IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Multipoint pairing’s thrown in too, so you can flip between devices without the usual Bluetooth pains.

Of course, the big appeal here is the $100/£100 price on these buds. You can grab the Skullcandy Method 360 ANC earbuds directly from Skullcandy. They come in five colour options: Black, Bone, Primer, Plasma, and Leopard.