Best Bose speaker 2023: ultimate Bose gear to choose from

Bose has been churning out excellent speakers, noise-cancelling headphones, automotive kit, and professional sound equipment since 1964, so it’s safe to say the brand knows great audio. The best Bose speakers, then, can be relied on to deliver innovative designs and immersive listening.

While Bose products usually carry a higher price than many brands, they’re typically built with high-quality materials and should last for years without needing repairs or replacement. Bose’s range includes both portable and static models, with various connectivity options including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC for easy music streaming from your devices. But which model is right for you? We’ve gone through the lineup to explain which ones meet your requirements.

What’s the best Bose speaker?

Our favourite Bose speaker is the Bose Home Speaker 500 (check price). It’s a terrific speaker that checks all the important boxes, as it’s both stylish and functional. It’s also a great starting point if you want to create a multi-room audio system.

Other Bose audio recommendations

Our top three alternatives, before we dive into the full list of the best Bose speakers currently available, are:

Best cheap Bose speaker The Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker (check price) is audio goodness in a small package that packs an amazing punch despite its size. Best Bose soundbar The Bose Soundbar 900 (check price) is hands down one of the best soundbars currently on the market. Oh the sound! Best portable Bose speaker The Bose Portable Smart Speaker (check price) does what it says on the tin. This is a great speaker to take outside to entertain or relax.

The best Bose speakers and soundbars to buy today:

1. Bose Home Speaker 500

Stuff Verdict Room-filling sound makes this the best smart speaker around Pros Excellent sound

Compact design Cons Tricky setup

Small display isn’t that useful

Bose Home Speaker 500 specs Type Smart speaker Bluetooth Yes Voice assistant Yes

The Bose Home Speaker 500 is an outstanding voice-activated speaker with Wi-Fi connectivity to bring multi-room audio capabilities into your home. With two custom drivers and a passive radiator, this speaker delivers clear and powerful sound that will fill your room with exceptional audio quality. Its sleek cylindrical design is stylish and functional, adding to the ambience of any room.

One of the best features of this smart speaker is its compatibility with Alexa’s voice commands. This makes it incredibly easy to control your music, podcasts, and other audio content without lifting a finger. You can ask Alexa to play your favourite playlist, skip a track, or adjust the volume to your preferred level.

In addition to its impressive sound quality and voice-activated controls, the Bose Home Speaker 500 also offers a wide range of connectivity options. You can easily connect it to your Wi-Fi network, stream music from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth, or connect the included AUX cable to other audio devices.

Overall, the Bose Home Speaker 500 is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality, versatile smart speaker with exceptional sound quality and a wide range of features. Whether you’re listening to music, catching up on the latest podcasts, or enjoying some ambient background noise, this speaker will surely impress.

Although the Bose Home Speaker 500 has impressive ratings, it does have some drawbacks. Some users have complained about the weak bass response; the touch controls can be finicky.

2. Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker

Stuff Verdict A stylish speaker that pumps out 360-degree sound, the SoundLink Revolve+ does it all Pros Mic for calling and voice assistant

Carry handle and IP55 water resistance Cons No EQ

No USB-C

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker specs Type Portable Bluetooth speaker Bluetooth Yes Voice assistant Yes

There are two Revolve speakers on this list, and with good reason. The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II and Bose SoundLink Revolve II are each worth checking out based on your budget.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II is a highly impressive portable wireless speaker released in 2022 to replace its predecessor. This cylindrical speaker is designed to deliver 360-degree sound, and it comes with a built-in handle, making it easy to carry around. Not only is it highly portable, but it is also water-resistant and rustproof, making it ideal for use in a wide range of environments.

With its 360-degree sound, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II provides immersive audio that can fill any room for up to 17 hours on a single charge. This portable speaker offers Bluetooth connectivity for easy streaming from smartphones, tablets, and computers, as do most speakers available now.

You will love the Bose SoundLink Revolve II+ once you look past its price. If that’s a huge factor, the next speaker might be better.

3. Bose SoundLink Revolve II

Stuff Verdict A high-quality speaker with immersive 360-degree sound Pros 360-degree sound

Compact, stylish design Cons MicroUSB charging

No ACC or AptX Bluetooth

Bose SoundLink Revolve II specs Type Portable Bluetooth speaker Bluetooth Yes Voice assistant Yes

The Bose SoundLink Revolve II Bluetooth Speaker is a fantastic choice for anyone who wants a high-quality, portable speaker that delivers immersive sound. With its 360-degree sound, you can enjoy your music or other audio from any angle. And, because it’s water-resistant and dustproof, you can take it wherever you go without worrying about damage.

However, there are a few downsides to this speaker. First, it only offers 13 hours of battery life between charges, which may not be enough for some users. It also lacks a carry handle, making it less mobile than the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II.

4. Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker

Stuff Verdict If portability is what you’re after, the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker is the speaker for you Pros Clear sound

Slim, water resistant design Cons No EQ options

Design could be a little more robust

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker specs Type Portable Bluetooth speaker Bluetooth Yes Voice assistant No

The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker is a fantastic portable device perfect for music lovers who are always on the go. Its weatherproof and dustproof design makes it ideal for outdoor use, whether you’re having a picnic in the park or relaxing on the beach. The 360-degree sound ensures an immersive audio experience, no matter where you are.

The built-in microphone is a great addition, allowing you to take calls without reaching for your phone. Plus, with a battery life of up to 12 hours, you can enjoy your music longer without worrying about running out of power. If 12 hours isn’t enough, there are other options.

Pairing it with your smartphone or other Bluetooth device is easy, making it a versatile option that you can use both indoors and outdoors. Overall, the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker is an excellent investment for anyone who wants to enjoy high-quality audio on the go.

5. Bose Soundbar 900

Stuff Verdict Feel like you’re in the middle of the action with this immersive soundbar Pros Dolby Atmos sounds great

Great volume Cons Bass is a little lacking

No DTS support

Bose Soundbar 900 specs Type Soundbar Bluetooth Yes Voice assistant No

The Bose Soundbar 900 is a game-changer for creating an immersive sound experience for movies, TV shows, and music. Thanks to its advanced technology, the soundbar offers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound, which means you can enjoy a more realistic experience that makes it feel like you’re in the middle of the action. In addition, the soundbar features up-firing speakers that further enhance the overall sound quality. It also includes side-firing speakers.

One of the best things about the Bose Soundbar 900 is that it also comes equipped with a built-in voice assistant that makes it easy to control. Whether you want to adjust the volume, switch between modes, or ask for recommendations, the voice assistant is always ready to help. With this feature, you can enjoy a hands-free experience that allows you to focus on enjoying the content rather than fiddling with controls.

The Bose Soundbar 900 is a fantastic choice for anyone who wants to take their home entertainment experience to the next level. Its advanced features and intuitive design make it a breeze, and the sound quality is exceptional. Whether watching your favorite movies or listening to your favorite music, this soundbar has everything you need to enjoy a truly immersive experience — just be aware of the price.

6. Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Stuff Verdict A smaller soundbar for more compact spaces, but don’t let its diminutive dimensions fool you – this speaker is still capable of excellent audio Pros Compact, stylish design

Plenty of streaming options Cons Only one HDMI port

Bass could have more oomph

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 specs Type Soundbar Bluetooth Yes Voice assistant No

If you’re looking to save money, consider the smaller Bose Smart Soundbar 600 ($499/£500), an exceptional choice for anyone looking for an immersive and high-quality audio experience for less. With Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace technology, this soundbar delivers outstanding sound for movies, TV shows, and music.

It boasts a built-in voice assistant that makes it easy to control and use, and it even uses a microphone to calibrate sound for your room, providing the best possible listening experience. Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is a versatile and reliable choice that will satisfy even the most discerning audiophile.

Whether you are hosting a party, watching a movie, or just relaxing with some music, this soundbar delivers the kind of sound quality that will truly immerse you. So why settle for anything less than the best? Choose the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 today and experience the ultimate audio performance and quality.

The Bose Soundbar 900 is larger and heavier than this model, which is a positive. However, the other one is more powerful than the Bose Smart Soundbar 600. It also has more side-firing and upward-firing speakers and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Regardless, both soundbars have built-in voice assistants and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and can upmix stereo and surround sound with additional height effects.

7. Bose TV Speaker

Stuff Verdict This compact soundbar is a perfect companion for your television Pros Dialogue enchant feature

Simple setup and operation Cons There are better sounding soundbars out there

Bose TV Speaker specs Type Soundbar Bluetooth Voice assistant

The Bose TV Speaker is an excellent option for those who want high-quality audio without spending a lot of cash. While the Bose Soundbar 900 and Bose Smart Soundbar 600 are great options for those with a bigger budget, the Bose TV Speaker is an affordable and compact alternative. It boasts two full-range drivers angled to deliver expansive sound and a center tweeter that enhances vocals.

With built-in Dolby decoding and Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily connect your devices and enjoy your favorite music or movies. Additionally, you can join it to your TV using an optical audio cable or an HDMI-ARC cable for an even better audio experience. Overall, the Bose TV Speaker is an excellent investment for anyone looking for quality audio at an affordable price. However, be aware of its limitations compared to Bose’s other soundbars.

8. Bose Portable Smart Speaker

Stuff Verdict Not perfect and definitely not cheap, but the feature-packed Bose Portable Home Speaker is still very easy to like Pros Premium and very portable design

Alexa and Google Assistant all over the house Cons You can find better-sounding speakers that cost less

Bose Music app is average

Bose Portable Smart Speaker specs Type Portable Bluetooths speaker Bluetooth Yes Voice assistant Yes

The Bose Portable Smart Speaker is a remarkable device that has revolutionized how we listen to music. With its innovative 360-degree sound and compatibility with popular virtual assistants like Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, this speaker provides an unparalleled listening experience. It’s perfect for those who enjoy listening to their favorite tunes and want to immerse themselves in the music.

One of the best things about the Bose Portable Smart Speaker is its durability. It’s designed to withstand water and dust, perfect for outdoor activities like picnics, beach parties, and camping trips. You can take it anywhere, and it will work flawlessly, regardless of weather conditions.

Another impressive feature of this speaker is its long battery life. With up to 12 hours of playtime, you can listen to your favorite music all day without worrying about the battery dying. Whether at home, in the park, or on the go, the Bose Portable Smart Speaker is an excellent choice for anyone who loves music and wants to listen to it often on the go.

Once again, the most significant negative about this speaker is the price. If you can get past that, it’s worth considering.

9. Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

Stuff Verdict This travel-friendly speaker is built to last and will go anywhere Pros Compact, rugged design with IPX7 rating

Multiconnect is great Cons Battery life could be better

microUSB charging

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker specs Type Portable Bluetooth speaker Bluetooth Yes Voice assistant Yes

If you’re searching for a portable speaker that delivers high-quality sound without breaking the bank, look no further than the Bose SoundLink Micro. Despite its small size, this device packs a powerful punch for audio output.

Best of all, it’s built to last, with an IP67 rating that makes it waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. And if you need to take a phone call while you’re on the go, the built-in microphone has you covered. It offers a respectable six hours of music between charges.

Overall, the Bose SoundLink Micro is an excellent choice for anyone who wants top-notch sound quality in a compact and durable package.

10. Bose Companion 2 Series III Speaker System

Stuff Verdict Bose’s desktop speakers sound amazing for the price, but you’ll probably miss more modern connection options Pros Affordable price

Excellent sound Cons A little outdated now

No Bluetooth or USB-C

Bose Companion 2 Series III Speaker System specs Type Desktop speakers Bluetooth No Voice assistant No

The Bose Companion 2 Series III Speaker System is a fantastic pair of powered speakers that deliver exceptional sound quality for your computer. Boasting TrueSpace stereo digital signal processing circuitry, this speaker system produces an expanded soundstage that provides a truly immersive surround sound experience.

The ported cabinet design also ensures that the speakers produce deep, rich bass that is sure to impress. Moreover, these speakers allow you to connect to your computer and another audio device simultaneously, while the included headphone jack lets you enjoy private audio without disturbing others.

Overall, the Bose Companion 2 Series III Speaker System is an excellent choice for those who value clear, balanced sound and want a compact and stylish speaker system that delivers impressive performance.

11. Bose S1 Pro+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker System

Stuff Verdict A portable speaker for live performances, DJing, and outdoor events Pros Loud, powerful sound with good bass

Supports Bluetooth 5.0 Cons On the expensive side

Overkill for most people

Bose S1 Pro+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker System specs Type PA speaker Bluetooth Yes Voice assistant No

The Bose S1 Pro+ is an exceptional portable PA speaker. It has a 3-channel mixer, built-in Bluetooth streaming, reverb, and ToneMatch processing. Together, these features provide outstanding sound quality. Additionally, its rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides up to 11 hours of playtime. This ensures you can use it for live performances, DJing, and outdoor events without worrying about battery life.

With its 1000 watts of peak output, this machine is a powerhouse that can produce clear, powerful sound, no matter the gathering size. Additionally, it boasts a rugged construction that can withstand the elements while remaining lightweight and compact, making it easy to transport and set up wherever needed.

Whether you’re a professional musician or someone who loves to throw backyard parties, the Bose S1 Pro+ is an excellent investment that will provide you with top-notch sound quality and reliability.

How to choose the best Bose speaker for you

Before buying a shiny new Bose speaker, it’s crucial to determine what you actually want the speaker for. While Bose products are generally pricey, they offer a range of speaker types (portable, soundbars, Bluetooth) at different price ranges. So, identify the type of speaker you require and choose a price that fits your budget.

When choosing a product, it’s best to opt for one that supports the latest technology like voice, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, if possible. If you need a portable option, make sure to check the expected battery life between charges to avoid being caught outside without any music to listen to. For soundbars, Dolby support is key.

How we test audio equipment Every speaker, soundbar and surround sound system reviewed on Stuff is used for a minimum of a week’s worth of daily listening. We use a playlist of test tracks made up of multiple musical genres, movies and games to assess sound, and use our years of experience to compare to rival models on ease of use, features and build quality. Manufacturers have no visibility on reviews before they appear online, and we never accept payment to feature products. Find out more about how we test and rate products.

