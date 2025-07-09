The Gozney Roccbox is 20% off – pizza night just got cheaper

Amazon Prime Day is here, and outdoor oven brand Gozney has slashed the price of its portable pizza oven. This is a deal I wholeheartedly recommend as I’ve reviewed several Gozney products, and I can confidently say they’ve always been amazing. After all, who can resist freshly cooked pizza?

If you aspire to become a pizza aficionado and captivate your friends with talks of dough hydration, stone temperature, and leopard crusts, you can save 20% on the Gozney Roccbox at Amazon US and Amazon UK.

The Roccbox is Gozney’s portable and most affordable pizza oven. It’s designed for ease of use and unrivalled performance, allowing you to cook restaurant-quality pizza at home, on the beach, at the campsite… the list goes on.

The Roccbox reaches 500°C, so you can enjoy excellent cooking results created by a thick stone floor, dense insulation and a unique rolling flame. It features retractable legs, a detachable burner and a built-in thermometer.

The compact pizza oven’s safe-touch silicone jacket reduces the risk of skin burns that can often occur with metal-bodied units. You can also purchase a cover, which makes transport easier.

The Roccbox is available in Olive, Grey and Black on Gozney for $399 in the US (down from $500) and £320 in the UK (saving 20% of the £400 RRP).