Is the Galaxy Z Fold 7 about to drop support for the S Pen stylus?

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked foldable phone launch event is taking place later today, but there have been several leaks over the last couple of days that are confirming a lot of the leaked information I’ve seen previously.

A large edge-to-edge cover display for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 seems to be in the offing thanks to a hands on leak (via SamMobile), while we’ve also heard the new flip is 0.2in bigger than its predecessor at 6.9in.

But perhaps more interestingly. there’s an interesting observation from serial leaker Roland Quandt – namely that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 doesn’t appear to support Samsung’s long-present S Pen stylus. Quandt made the observation in a post on Bluesky (via The Verge) after some marketing materials were leaked and named the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE (yes there could be an FE version launching straightaway as well).

The Fold has never supported the stylus in terms of having a slot for it, but you could buy a case for the phone that would house the supported S Pen. However, the lack of mention would seem to indicate that these days are numbered.

Samsung’ big reveal of the new devices is happening later today. It’s an in-person event in Brooklyn, New York but there is also a a livestream that goes live at 10am ET/3pm BST. This year, we’re expecting an Ultra foldable model for the first time, alongside new versions of the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip. All will be running Samsung’s One UI 8 software. The Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic should also make an appearance during the event.

It’s also rumoured that we’ll get a preview of Samsung’s upcoming tri-fold phone. Samsung wouldn’t be the first to do a tri-fold, but it certainly wouldn’t be late to the party. Tecno previewed its tri-fold concept only this week.

