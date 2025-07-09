Watch the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and Watch 8 live now
We're expecting a whole bunch of devices to debut today as part of Samsung's latest Galaxy Unpacked launch event
UPDATE: Our hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is live now. We’ve also spent time with the Galaxy Watch 8, too.
Samsung’s next-generation foldable phones are almost here. This year, we’re expecting an Ultra folding model for the first time, alongside refreshes tp the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip.
Indeed, we’re expecting a whole bunch of devices to debut today – the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE (yes, a fan edition at this early stage) in addition to a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra. All these follow up last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 of course.
The Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic are also expected to make an appearance but we don’t think there will be a new Galaxy Watch Ultra this year; it sounds like that will be left in the garage for 2026.
Today’s event is live at 10am EDT, 10am EDT, 3pm BST and 4pm CEST and is live from Brooklyn, New York. You can watch the live stream of the video right here:
Samsung has also already confirmed the new devices will launch with One UI 8 while we believe the new foldables will have upgraded cameras and some new AI software features.
Then there’s the so-called Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, which Samsung seems to be increasingly hinting at.
Recent official announcements promise “industry-leading hardware, cutting-edge performance and seamless AI integration optimised for the foldable format”. Whatever that means.
In terms of pricing, we’re expecting costs somewhere in the region of $1700/£1749 for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and closer to $999/£1049 for the Galazy Z Flip 7. It also seems set that the new phones will be running Snapdragon chips, probably the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite in its ‘for Galaxy’ guise that we saw with the Galaxy S25.
We have heard, however, that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be dropping support for the long-running S Pen stylus as well.
We may also get a teaser of Samsung’s long-rumoured tri-fold foldable, supposedly called the Galaxy G Fold.