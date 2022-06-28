NuraTrue Pro brings lossless audio to the personalised sound earphones￼

Personalised sound pioneer Nura has introduced a Pro version of its NuraTrue true wireless earphones. The buds also include Spatial Audio powered by Dirac Virtuo with and boast active noise cancellation (ANC).

Initially available from Kickstarter for $199/£299, the buds include Qualcomm’s latest aptX lossless codec that supports up to 44.1kHz, 16-bit CD lossless audio quality, meaning that certain phones with latest-gen Snapdragon processors (Snapdragon Sound) can pump your ears full of high-quality lossless audio via Bluetooth. This is a definite advantage over rival buds like Apple’s AirPods Pro and Sony’s WF-1000XM4 which don’t support lossless.

Surely lossless audio will be coming to Apple’s upcoming AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max 2.

We’re going to be seeing more of these buds hit the market over the coming months (such as this recent announcement by Edifier) but Nura’s new buds have one advantage over rivals – they can adapt their sound to your hearing, meaning that the sound is optimised for you specifically.

As with Nura’s other products, this is done via an ear fit test to make sure the buds are sitting in your ears correctly as well as a minute-long test to assess how you hear audio. This all takes place using Nura’s app for iOS or Android. This process kicks out an individualised EQ setting.

The ANC works using a trio of noise-sensing microphones to analyze background sounds

in combination with advanced digital signal processing techniques, ensuring the listening experience remains the core focus for the user.

The NuraTrue Pro is also backwards-compatible with older versions of Qualcomm aptX Adaptive or Classic hardware. They’re a follow-up to the previous NuraLoop neckband earphones and NuraTrue, an earlier version without the lossless support or active noise cancellation. Both are follow-ups to 2018’s original Nuraphone headphones.

NuraTrue Pro will have a full mass-market release later in 2022.