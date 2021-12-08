Apple AirPods Pro 2 release date, design and chip teased in new report

The AirPods Pro haven’t had a full update since they first launched back in 2019, but that’s all going to change in 2022 if one respected Apple analyst is to be believed.

In his latest research note (via MacRumours), Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities claims that Apple is lining up the AirPods Pro 2 for a Q4 2022 release.

That would make all kinds of sense (and explain recent AirPods Pro price drops), as it would allow them to be revealed at the Cupertino-based company’s annual September iPhone launch event, before entering the wild roughly a month later in good time for the holidays.

Kuo adds that the second-gen AirPods will be a major overhaul of the product, coming with a “significantly upgraded” chip that could – in an ideal world – bring hi-res audio to Apple’s premium earbuds, as well as a new design and fitness tracking features.

Hi-res audio has been something of a glaring omission on the premium AirPods to date, especially given that Apple Music now supports lossless 24-bit playback – and the current AirPods Pro support other audiophilic standards like Dolby Atmos.

Nevertheless, they’re still excellent headphones in nearly every way, as evidenced by our 5-star Apple AirPods Pro review

AirPods Pro design set for major overhaul in 2022?

The 2022 AirPods Pro redesign would be the other major talking point, with Apple thought to be mulling killing off the infamous stem associated with the AirPods since their inception.

Often jokingly said to resemble electric toothbrush heads, the AirPods would be reimagined more in the style of the Beats Fit Pro or Samsung Galaxy Buds with a more ear plug-like look, if Kuo is to be believed.

The Asia-Pacific supply chain specialist has a mixed track record when it comes to his predictions, but he looks to be on relatively safe ground here, given how overdue an AirPods Pro update is and their close ties to the iPhone when it comes to the rumoured launch window.

Quietly, the company unveiled an incrementally updated version of the AirPods Pro in 2021, but it was actually their case becoming compatible with Apple’s MagSafe charging tech that represented the only upgrade this year.

