Apple iPhone 15 launch date: when will Apple’s next iPhone appear?

When weill the iPhone 15 launch take place? The iPhone launch date has been, generally, a thing of habit, with an Apple event generally being in the second full week of September with an on-sale date for the upcoming phone towards at the end of the following week.

Major iPhone launch events have traditionally taken place on a Tuesday (though last year’s took place on a Wednesday and was a week earlier than usual, contradicting the guesses from some seasoned Apple watchers). The iPhone release date is normally 10 days later on a Friday, though there was later availability for some handsets during 2020 and the fresh-start iPhone X, for example, didn’t make it out the gate until November 2017.

The iPhone 15 launch is most likely to take place on Tuesday 12 September, though could possibly sneak in on Tuesday 5 September It means the iPhone 14 release date should be Friday 22 September (though could possibly be Friday 15 September).

When has the iPhone launch taken place in the past?

The original iPhone came out in January 2007 (though the UK launch was towards the end of that year) with some launches taking place in June and even October after that. But since the iPhone 5, things have settled in the September slot. The exception to this was in 2020, when the delay to the iPhone 12 lineup was caused by the global slowdown in production due to the pandemic. The iPhone 13 series returned to normal and the iPhone 14 launch was earlier than the launch 12 months before it.

iPhone 5 – 12 September 2012

iPhone 5S / 5C – 10 September 2013

iPhone 6 / 6 Plus – 9 September 2014

iPhone 6S / 6S Plus – 9 September 2015

iPhone 7 / 7 Plus – 7 September 2016

iPhone 8 / 8 Plus / X – 12 September 2017

iPhone XS / XS Max / XR – 12 September 2018

iPhone 11 – 10 September 10 2019

iPhone 12 – 13 October 13 2020 (later due to manufacturing delays with the pandemic)

iPhone 13 – 14 September 2021

iPhone 14 – 7 September 2022

What are we expecting from this September’s Apple launch?

We are expecting four iPhones to appear this year. An iPhone 15 Mini is (sadly) not one of them. Instead, all the signs point towards the ‘standard’ models comprising the main iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, with the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island coming to the standard models.

Head to our dedicated iPhone 15 specs news and rumours feature

In terms of the Pro models, we’re expecting there to be an iPhone 15 Pro and then an iPhone 15 Pro Max (or maybe Ultra) following the pattern we’ve seen over the last couple of generations. However, the Ultra will not only be bigger, but have improved features and camera over the standard model. Both series seem set to use the same 6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes that we’ve seen in recent generations of iPhone.

There will, of course, also be the announcement of the availability of the new version of the iPhone’s software – iOS 17. There should be a new Apple Watch 9 and maybe a Watch Ultra 2, too. We may also get the AirPods Max 2 and cheaper AirPods Lite.

It’s possible we could get new iPads, although new Macs will surely be left for another event.