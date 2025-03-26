I’ve found one of the biggest discounts in the Amazon Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale has delivered some impressive discounts, but few are as eye-catching as this one. The Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station, a high-capacity backup solution for homes and off-grid setups, has dropped from $8,227 to just $4,999 – a massive $3,228 saving.

This isn’t just any portable power station; it’s a full-fledged home energy solution. When paired with the Anker SOLIX Double Power Hub, it delivers 12,000W of dual-voltage power, offering both 120V and 240V split-phase output. That makes it capable of running everything from refrigerators and ovens to power tools and air conditioning units.

For those looking to go completely off-grid or ensure their home is fully covered during blackouts, the system can be expanded up to 53.8kWh by adding extra battery packs.

One of its standout features is solar charging support. With a 2,400W solar input, the power station can recharge to 80% in just 1.5 hours, making it a solid choice for those looking to reduce reliance on the grid.

Built with LFP battery technology, the SOLIX F3800 is designed to last at least 10 years and comes with a 5-year warranty for added peace of mind. The unit can also be monitored remotely via the Anker app, which provides real-time power usage data over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Is this actually a good deal?

At nearly 40% off, this is one of the biggest discounts we’ve seen on a high-capacity generator. Whether you’re preparing for power outages, looking for a sustainable energy solution, or setting up an off-grid home, this is a deal worth considering. Given the scale of the discount, stock is likely to be limited, so it’s best to act fast.