I’ve never seen OLED TVs as cheap as this Panasonic and LG during Black Friday

If you’d previously written off OLED telly tech for being way out of your price range, this year’s Black Friday sales will change your mind. There are discounts to be had across various brands, but in the UK Panasonic picks up the win for having the cheapest set around. Right now you can get the 42in MZ700B for just £599, which is absolutely unheard of – and you don’t have to spend a lot more if you fancy something a little bigger. The title of best value OLED in America, meanwhile, goes to LG: the 48in B4 OLED can be snapped up for $599.

US

UK

Buying OLED over LCD gets you practically infinite contrast and the deepest, inkiest black levels, for picture quality that’ll make even the cringiest reality TV episode pop. Movies fare even better, with Dolby Vision HDR support, so film fans should be first in line.

42in Panasonic MZ700B | was £799 | now £599 | save £200 at Amazon Good luck finding an OLED 4K TV more affordable than the Panasonic MZ700B. At 42in it’s in perfect bedroom/study/game room territory, and the Android TV interface brings an extensive selection of streaming services. But really the panel is the highlight, with Dolby Vision HDR and perfect black levels. Buy Now

The MZ700B uses a 60Hz panel and doesn’t support variable refresh rate, but console gamers will still appreciate the auto low latency mode (ALLM) and three HDMI ports for hooking up all your hardware. Panasonic has gone with Android TV for the telly’s operating system, with access to Google Play for downloading apps, games and the more esoteric streaming services that don’t come pre-installed on the set.

At 42in, the more affordable model makes the most sense as a bedroom TV, or as a second set in somewhere like a study, game room or conservatory. For your living room, I’d suggest finding an extra £50 and picking up the 48in version instead. Spec-wise it’s identical, so the extra cash is going purely on screen size.

Unfortunately for US shoppers, Panasonic doesn’t seem to have an American equivalent model – but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a bargain to be had. Best Buy is selling the 48in LG B4 for just $600 – a $200 saving over the pre-Black Friday price.

This is an even better buy than the Panasonic, because it uses a 120Hz panel and supports variable refresh rate tech. Gamers will get a tear-free experience when hooked in over HDMI 2.1, and the filmmaker mode ensures visuals are as the director intended when streaming movies from Netflix and the like

Black Friday 2024 is here and all month long we’ll be covering the best deals across the web. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, laptop, or stick vac, we’ll be highlighting the biggest savings around. Check out the best Black Friday deals (US) and the best Black Friday deals (UK)

Our top Black Friday 2024 deals so far