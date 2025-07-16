We know when the Pixel 10 is launching – and it’s sooner than you think

Looking forward to Google’s flagship upcoming phone for 2025? While the current Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro Fold are great handsets, there’s a lot to look forward to with the Pixel 10. Rumours suggest a big update to the chipset, some huge camera upgrades, and potentially all-new sensors. Plus, we expect to get all this for the same price as the Pixel 9 series. And now we finally know when to expect the devices.

Google will be holding its next Made by Google event on 20 August. The event will be held in-person in New York City for invited media. For everyone at home, the launch will be livestreamed on Google’s YouTube channel. Things will kick off at 6pm BST/1pm EST/10am PST, and if last year’s event is anything to go by, it’ll last for around 90 minutes.

Read more: Best phones to buy in 2025 reviewed and ranked

At the event, we expect Google to launch the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. We also are due to see the Pixel Watch 4 launch, and potentially a more affordable set of Pixel Buds (Buds 2a is my guess on the name).

This year’s Pixel 10 series will actually be quite exciting on the inside. Google is due to switch to its own manufacturing for the Tensor G5 processor with chip-giant TSMC. It’ll be built using the 3nm process, which means things will be faster and more efficient than ever. Beyond that, the camera is set to see some noticeable improvements. The biggest will allegedly be a new telemacro functionality, which means the phone could use its telephoto lens to shoot crisp close-up photos.

Aside from the new hardware, we also expect a slew of new AI-powered software features. Google’s also surely going to talk to us more about Android 16 and its features. The Pixel Watch 4 isn’t due for any big upgrades – this might be a minor spec bump. But if the cheaper Pixel Buds arrive, it’ll be good news for everyone.

Regardless of what actually arrives, we don’t have long to find out. Google will be launching the Pixel 10 series on 20 August, and we’ll be bringing you everything you need to know.