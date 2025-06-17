Stuff

This recent Google Pixel 10 leak has me very excited about the camera upgrade

Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 might upgrade the macro camera – and as a long-time Pixel user, I’m genuinely excited

Every year, I upgrade to the latest Pixel for one reason: the camera. I think it’s one of the best phones around. Not because of the chipset. Not because of the display. Just the camera. And this latest Pixel 10 leak has me counting down the days until launch.

According to a report from Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 series might gain telemacro functionality. If you’re not familiar, that means the phone could use its telephoto lens to shoot crisp close-up photos.

It’s a trick that’s been popping up in phones like the OPPO Find N5 and OnePlus 13.

Instead of relying on the ultrawide for macro shots (which Google has previously done with the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9a), the telephoto lets you zoom in while still getting sharp focus on the tiniest subjects.

This sounds like a small tweak, but it could be a big deal. If it works the way it should, it’ll mean better close-ups with more detail, less distortion, and cleaner depth.

It also means you don’t need to get as close to your subject, which could be useful if you’re trying to take a picture of a flighty insect, for example.

Google might keep the ultrawide macro option too, switching between lenses depending on how close you are to the subject.

Basically, it could be offering more flexibility, better results, and more reasons for me to obsessively photograph bugs, flowers, and coffee beans.

Sure, it’s a relatively minor upgrade, but it’s one that has me excited to see what else Google has up its sleeve.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to launch on 20 August, with shipping reportedly set for 28 August. If this telemacro upgrade is real, the camera champ might just be levelling up again. And yes, I’m already clearing space in my photo library for hundreds of macro shots.

