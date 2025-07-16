Tribit’s StormBox Mini Plus is a pocket-sized party with 360° sound and proper waterproofing

As good as the best Bluetooth speakers are, I can’t say that they always survive for very long. And while there are rugged options to pick from, they often cost a fair bit more. But Tribit’s dinky new StormBox Mini Plus Bluetooth speaker promises to survive most things you could throw at it for less than $40/£40.

The StormBox Mini Plus offers a fair bit of kick to this pint-sized package. You get 360-degree surround sound through a pair of 48mm full-range drivers and a passive radiator. The 12W output won’t shake the walls, but for a speaker that weighs about the same as a pair of socks, it’s more than enough. But if you do need more, pair up a second unit and you’ve got a stereo system. Plus, it’s got AAC and SBC codec support – so iPhone and Android users both get decent sound quality.

But the big selling factor here is that its properly waterproof. With an IPX7 rating, you could lob it in a paddling pool, fish it out later and it would still belt out your playlist like nothing happened. Plus, the rubber strap makes it super easy to clip this thing on the back of your bag and take it with you wherever you’d like.

The LED lights built-in are either brilliant or completely unnecessary, depending on your tolerance for blinking colours. But they can pulse in time with your music, which gives the whole thing a festive twist – and you can switch them off if you’ve had enough.

You get up to 12 hours of battery life, provided you don’t go mad with the volume or the LEDs. That’s more than enough for a full day of tunes before it needs a 2.5-hour charge via USB-C. With the latest Bluetooth 5.4 under the hood, pairing it with your phone or tablet is frictionless. The Tribit app gives you EQ presets and manual controls, which is rare in a Bluetooth speaker this cheap. There’s even a 3.5mm AUX input and an integrated mic for shouting “OK Google” at your speaker.

Available to order now, the StormBox Mini Plus comes in black, blue or green. It’ll set you back $39/£32/€37 and you can order it directly from the brand or from third-party retailers like Amazon. That’s not bad at all for what might be the most affordable rugged speaker option knocking about right now.