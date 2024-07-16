I review wireless earbuds for a living and my favourites are currently 37% off for Prime Day

I’ve reviewed dozens of wireless earbuds in my time as a tech reviewer, and while there are many I like for specific reasons, the Denon PerL Pro are my favourites. They have blown me away with their advanced customisation, exceptional sound quality, and secure fit (despite their slightly awkward looks).

With an RRP of £299, they are on the expensive side. However, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the Denon PerL Pro has been reduced by 37% to £189 — their lowest price ever!

Why do I rate the Denon PerL Pro so highly? For a start, I think they sound amazing. Denon’s sound signature is vivid and spacious, and the Immersion Mode allowed me to adjust the bass depending on the genre of music I listened to.

The large dynamic drivers ensured clear vocals and rich detail in music, audiobooks, and podcasts. Even before customisation, the earbuds sounded fantastic, but personalising them took the experience to another level.

The app calibrates sound based on individual ear profiles by measuring how well the ear respond to different frequencies. It creates a personalised sound profile just for the listener. It sounds great.

Despite their slightly ungainly look, the earbuds come with five sets of tips and optional wings, and I found getting a perfect fit very simple.

I also really appreciate the customisation options for the tap controls, allowing me to easily assign functions like pausing music, adjusting the volume, or switching noise cancellation modes through the app.

The active noise cancellation, featuring four microphones and bone conduction technology, made a noticeable difference, and the PerL Pro earbuds include additional features like lossless and spatial codec support, and an extended battery life of up to eight hours per charge, plus 24 hours with the charging case.