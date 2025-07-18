Swatch teases an AI tool that could let you design your own MoonSwatch

Swatch is teasing a new service that could let you design your own watch using artificial intelligence – and as a fan of its previous customisation efforts, I’m intrigued.

I’ve used the Swatch X You platform in the past and loved being able to pick out my own colours and patterns. The idea of doing the same for a MoonSwatch? Yes please – especially if it means unlocking colour combos we’ve never seen before.

According to a financial update from Swatch Group, reported on by Watch Pro, the new service is set to launch this summer and is being described as a “world first” in personalisation.

At the heart of it is something called AI-DADA, a generative tool developed in-house by Swatch. The idea is that customers will be able to interact with this “artistic intelligence” to create unique watch dials. It’s trained on more than 40 years of Swatch design history, meaning anything it generates should still look and feel like a proper Swatch.

“Swatch will launch the ultimate in personalisation,” the report claims. So far, though, the company hasn’t confirmed whether this AI tool will work across all collections, including the MoonSwatch. In fact, it might not involve the MoonSwatch at all. This could be a brand-new model created specifically for the AI-DADA platform.

Still, if MoonSwatch personalisation is on the table, it could mark a shift in strategy. Rather than releasing endless new editions like the Mission to Moonshine models, Mission to Earthphase, or Snoopy collabs, Swatch could hand the creative power over to fans themselves.

There’s no word on pricing, but if it mirrors the Swatch X You programme, we could expect a small premium over the standard model.

Personally, I’d love a MoonSwatch inspired by the neon of the 1990s Grand Prix Chronograph – bright pinks, greens and yellows on a black dial. Sign me up!

