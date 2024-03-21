Swatch reveals the all-white Snoopy MoonSwatch ‘Mission to Moonphase’

In January, Swatch announced plans to launch a Snoopy edition of the MoonSwatch via a mysterious video on Instagram. The Swiss watchmaker has been drip-feeding information ever since, but excitement (and hype) has reached an all-time high as Swatch has finally revealed the design.

The announcement, recently posted to Instagram, has sparked excitement among fans worldwide, showing off the white Bioceramic case, white dial, and a new complication for the popular chronograph.

The original ten-second video, posted this morning, shows the close-up of a moon phase complication with Snoopy slumped inside the crescent moon.

This reveal goes far beyond everyone’s previous Snoopy MoonSwatch expectations, with previous mock-ups and renders floating around online only featuring a static Snoopy on the dial. For me, personally, this has turned the Snoopy MoonSwatch from a ‘might-want’ into an ‘insta-buy’.

Now Swatch has unveiled the name ‘Mission to Moonphase’ and the full design, which can be seen below:

I’m a big fan of the all-white Bioceramic case, and the white dial that resembles the new white dialed Omega Speedmaster.

Just like the other models from the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection, this new watch is equipped with the chronograph function, but the pièce de résistance is that it also features a moon phase function, probably the most poetic of all watch complications.

This is the first time in Swatch’s history it has combined a moon phase with a chronograph.

The original moon phase video transitions to night, displaying the lume-filled moon and stars dotted around the subdial. It also reveals previously unseen wording, “I can’t sleep without a nightlight!” which is a recurring theme in Schulz’s “Peanuts” comic strip.

This new promise of a popular complication in the subdial, combined with the charm of Snoopy and the affordable price of Swatch all but ensures this will be a very hard-to-get timepiece.

I expect we’ll see lines outside Swatch stores again, as well as ridiculous resale prices online. In fact, this can already be seen on eBay, with brazen chancers selling ‘pre-sale’ slots for £3000 (do not buy these!)

Swatch has confirmed the Mission to Moonphase is a non-limited edition, so as long as you’re patient you’ll be able to purchase one at retail.

Of course, hype-beasts, enthusiasts and collectors alike are eagerly awaiting the release of this whimsical timepiece, and it marks yet another chapter in the MoonSwatch’s legacy.

Luckily, they won’t have to wait for long, as Swatch has confirmed the watch will be available on the 26th March 2024, which is the two-year anniversary of the first MoonSwatch launch.

Just like the original collection, the Mission to Moonphase will only be available in selected Swatch stores.

