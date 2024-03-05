Omega revives the ultra-rare Albino with a new lacquered white dial Speedmaster

In terms of iconic watches, the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch is one of the most revered timepieces in horological history, renowned for its legendary status as the first watch worn on the moon during NASA’s Apollo missions.

The Speedmaster was first introduced with white hands and indexes on a black dial to increase legibility, but now, after much anticipation, Omega has launched a lacquered white dial Speedmaster.

Rumours of this model have been floating around the internet since November 2023, when the first edition was spotted on the wrist of Omega brand ambassador, Daniel Craig. Now, the design is officially available to purchase.

The watch’s most distinctive feature is its rare white dial, with black detailing, black applied indexes, and stand-out Speedmaster name in red.

I think it might be my favourite model of Speedmaster yet (aside from the “Silver Snoopy Award’ 50th Anniversary, of course).

The primary inspiration for this new look is the white and black colours of astronaut spacesuits – especially those used during extravehicular activity (think those iconic images of spacewalks). In addition, red lines have also featured on the suits since Apollo 13 in 1970 to signify the commander’s rank.

The white dial also has links to the ALASKA I prototype, as well as the Speedmaster ‘Albino’ which was made exclusively for the Italian market and limited to only 500 examples.

The 42mm stainless steel watch is offered on a vintage-inspired stainless steel bracelet with five arched links per row. If you prefer straps, you can choose either a black micro-perforated leather strap with red and white stitching, or an anti-bacterial rubber strap with a moon surface pattern on the underside for increased comfort.

For Moonwatch fans, the black anodized aluminium bezel of each timepiece has been given a famous “Dot over Ninety” on the tachymeter scale, while inside, the watch is powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861 – the most up-to-date version of the legendary Calibre 321 that was trusted by astronauts on the moon.

The lacquered white dial Speedmaster (nicknamed the Daniel Craig) will be available from Omega boutiques soon, priced from $8100 / £7600 on a bracelet. You can sign up for updates on Omega’s website.

