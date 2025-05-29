Omega boss teases new Swatch collab, but who’s getting the MoonSwatch treatment next?

When Swatch and Omega dropped the MoonSwatch in 2022, chaos ensued. Queues snaked around city blocks. Watches sold out instantly. People flipped them online for double, sometimes triple, the retail price. And all for a $270 / £240 plastic watch inspired by the legendary Omega Speedmaster (one of the best watches around).

It was, by any metric, a phenomenon – the kind of marketing moment brands dream of. Not only did it inject a bolt of fun into the luxury watch scene, but it also pulled a younger crowd into horology who might’ve otherwise bought a smartwatch.

Two years on, and while the MoonSwatch is still popular, the hype has died down. But a new collab is coming…

At an event in Biel to celebrate Omega’s 60-year partnership with NASA, CEO Raynald Aeschlimann dropped a tantalising hint. During a roundtable discussion with journalists, he was asked whether any new Swatch collaborations were on the cards.

“Even today, I saw something different. A collab. Not with Omega, by the way,” he replied, according to Esquire’s About Time newsletter.

Cue speculation. If it’s not Omega, then who is next up for a plastic makeover? Could we be on the cusp of another MoonSwatch moment? Here are a few brands that could be lining up for a shot:

Breguet

If we’re talking anniversaries, Breguet is top of the list. The grand old brand turns 250 in 2025 and that’s not just a “cake in the office” birthday.

It’s also just had a leadership shake-up. Gregory Kissling, the former head of product at Omega, is now running the show. That’s a serious signal that something new is coming.

The Classique Souscription was recently relaunched, and a stripped-back Swatch version would bring a slice of horological heritage to people with regular salaries. Imagine getting that gorgeous single-hand design on your wrist for under $300 / £300.

Maybe even a Type XX chronograph in bright colours? Sign us up.

The only hitch: Breguet is very premium. Possibly too premium. It’s Swatch Group’s crown jewel, and they might not want to risk diluting that prestige with a plastic twin. But hey, if they do… I’ll be camping outside to buy one.

Blancpain

Technically possible, but unlikely. Swatch already did a collab here – the Scuba Fifty Fathoms series launched in 2023 to celebrate the dive watch’s 70th anniversary. It was fun, bright, and unexpectedly educational, thanks to their ocean-themed packaging and bioceramic cases.

Blancpain’s 290th birthday is this year, but going in for a second collab so soon feels like a stretch. Then again, we didn’t expect the first one either. Still, we’ll put this in the “probably not, but never say never” pile.

Glashütte Original

This could be an inspired pick. Technically, the brand was formally founded in 1990, post-reunification, but its roots in German watchmaking stretch back much further. Plus, it flies under the radar compared to its Swiss siblings, and could use a bit of spotlight.

A Swatch version of the Seventies Chronograph Panorama Date? That would be glorious – retro curves, bold colours, and a large date window. Or what about a simplified PanoMaticLunar? That might be a bit too fiddly to recreate with Swatch tech, but we’d love to see them try.

A SeaQ diver makes more sense practically – solid, simple, and not a million miles from the Swatch Scubaqua recently launched. But it may feel a little too close to the Blancpain collab.

Still, if Swatch wants to champion a lesser-known in-house gem, Glashütte Original is an excellent shout.

Hamilton

Now we’re talking fun. Hamilton already leans into nostalgia and pop culture more than most of its Swatch Group peers, featuring in Interstellar, Oppenheimer, and Death Stranding 2 (to name a few).

Swatch could riff off that with a collection of vibrant, plastic Khaki Fields. Imagine military-style dials in ice-cream colours. It would be absolutely perfect for summer.

One issue: Hamilton just released its own budget-friendly Khaki Field Quartz line last year. A Swatch tie-in might undercut that or confuse the offering. But if they can find a creative way to separate the two, this feels like an easy win.

MB&F

Here’s where things get truly wild. MB&F, the mad scientists of modern watchmaking, turn 20 this year. And while they’re not part of the Swatch Group, we do know that Maximilian Büsser isn’t afraid to think outside the box.

They’ve already proven with M.A.D.Editions that they can take that fantastical DNA and make it (relatively) affordable. A Swatch x MB&F collab would be bonkers – not just another watch with cool colours, but something totally unexpected.

Unlikely? Sure. But if Swatch wants to flex its creative muscles, this would be the one to watch.

Vacheron Constantin

And now we’re truly in fantasy territory. But hey, if we’re dreaming, let’s do it properly.

Vacheron is celebrating its 150th anniversary. It’s already launched a lot of stunning celebration models, including the steel 222 (which has become a bit of a cult icon lately, especially after last year’s solid gold reissue). A fun, affordable Swatch version would be a dream come true.

The problem? Vacheron is under Richemont, not the Swatch Group. So unless someone’s planning an industry-shaking handshake, this one’s staying in my dreams.

Whatever’s coming next, we’re all watching, waiting, and wondering. If Swatch can have another MoonSwatch moment – whether with Breguet, Hamilton, MB&F, or someone completely unexpected – it’ll be great for the watch world. Let us know which brand you think is most likely!

