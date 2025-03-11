Hamilton creates a Death Stranding 2 wristwatch available in in-game and IRL

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is one of the most anticipated games of 2025, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it. We loved the original, giving it a well-earned four-star review, and its sequel promises to be just as ambitious. Now, Hamilton has stepped into the game (literally) by crafting a captivating watch that exists both in-game and in real life.

Teaming up with Kojima Productions, Hamilton has designed a futuristic take on its classic Boulton watch. The in-game version appears on the wrist of protagonist Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus), but the real-life edition is just as striking.

Limited to 2000 pieces, the American Classic Boulton Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition is a timepiece that feels ripped straight from the techno-apocalyptic world Kojima has created.

Hamilton worked closely with legendary art director Yoji Shinkawa to bring this vision to life. The result? A sleek, blacked-out titanium case with a unique sapphire crystal design. Seven sapphire windows – one large viewing pane and two rows of three – create a dynamic interplay of light and shadow.

The titanium case, treated with black PVD, is lightweight yet rugged, offering 45-percent less weight than stainless steel while resisting saltwater corrosion.

On the dial, minimalist grey indicators contrast against a bright orange lacquered seconds hand and a bold 12 o’clock index. The looped hour and minute hands mirror the watch’s sapphire accents, creating an effect that feels pretty futuristic. The black PVD titanium bracelet enhances the overall industrial aesthetic.

Beneath the surface, the watch houses a three-hand automatic movement with 25 jewels and an impressive 80-hour power reserve. It’s also equipped with a Nivachron balance spring, providing enhanced resistance to magnetism, temperature shifts, and shocks—perfect for surviving the harsh environments of Death Stranding’s world.

Hamilton’s cinematic history made this collaboration a natural fit. The brand has created watches for Dune: Part Two, Interstellar, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, making it no stranger to sci-fi storytelling. It’s not the first videogame watch that Hamilton has created either, after previously being featured in Far Cry 6.

The Boulton Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition launches in June to coincide with the game’s release, priced at $1495 in the US / £1380 in the UK.

