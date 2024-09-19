Hamilton just updated the Murph, my favourite field watch, and now I can’t decide which one to buy

If you’re a watch lover (and a sci-fi fan like me), you’ve probably heard about the Murph. It’s the field watch from Hamilton that transcended its role as a watch and became an on-screen icon thanks to Interstellar. The watch, lovingly referred to as the ‘Murph’ after it graced the wrist of Jessica Chastain’s character, quickly skyrocketed in demand once Hamilton released it in 2019. Since then, it’s been one of the best watches you can buy under £1000/$1000.

The watch really caught my eye when the brand released a 38mm version in 2022, but just when I thought I had my collection all figured out, Hamilton had to go and do this… They’ve added not one, but two new 38mm models to the lineup. And, just like that, my careful decision-making process is completely upended.

First up, we’ve got the crisp white dial version. For a watch that already plays on themes of space and time, this new iteration feels like an homage to the cosmos itself – with the stark contrast between the white dial and black leather strap.

I’m a big fan of white-dialed watches, and I think Murph pulls it off very well indeed.

Then there’s the second option: a classic black dial now paired with a stainless-steel bracelet. The steel bracelet brings versatility, toughness, and a little extra shine to a watch. Again, I think it suits the Murph very well, and personally, I always prefer bracelets over leather straps.

Both versions retain the same 38mm case size that was introduced in 2022. It’s honestly a sweet spot for those who find the original 42mm a bit too hefty for everyday wear.

Also, like the original, these new variants come powered by the H-10 movement, offering an 80-hour power reserve and a Nivachron balance spring for magnetic resistance.

Now, here’s the kicker. I already love the original Murph. Its link to the amazing film, its design, its size – all perfect. But now, I’ve got the option of this clean white dial or the versatility of the black dial with a steel bracelet. All three options are very tempting.

Certainly, both new models maintain the signature style that made the Murph a hit, but with these new tweaks, I think Hamilton has given the Murph a new life (one that moves away from the film).

The white-dialed Murph is available now on Hamilton’s website for £865, while the black-dial Murph on the steel bracelet comes in at £935.

If you’re after something more affordable, you can check out the Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz, which takes inspiration from the classic Hamilton’s G.S.

