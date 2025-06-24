This Citizen watch is packed with Fantastic Four Easter Eggs – I think it’s a must-buy for Marvel fans

I’ll be honest – I’m not the biggest fan of comic book films. And most of the superhero-inspired watches I’ve seen? Gimmicky at best. But this new Citizen collab has genuinely caught my eye.

As the world counts down to Marvel’s reboot of the Fantastic Four, Citizen has dropped a limited-edition timepiece that nods to the iconic quartet in a way that feels thoughtful, and not tacky at all.

It’s the latest in the brand’s ongoing Marvel series – and probably the best-looking one yet. It’s certainly my favourite.

The blue dial is stunning, finished with a vertical brush pattern that gives off serious cosmic vibes. Look closely and you’ll spot white lume markers and a clever Easter egg at 12 o’clock: a distorted, wavy marker designed to mimic Mister Fantastic’s famously stretchy limbs.

You’ve also got a 9 o’clock marker that echoes The Thing’s rocky form, a 6 o’clock marker shaped like a flame for the Human Torch, and a barely-there, translucent one for the Invisible Woman. It’s reasonably subtle and very fun.

Flip the watch over and you’ll find the team’s classic “4” logo on the caseback – a motif that also appears on the collectable coin included in the boxed set.

The watch itself isn’t just for show. It uses Citizen’s excellent 41mm Zenshin case and is built from Citizen’s own ‘Super Titanium’, which promises to be five times harder and 40-percent lighter than standard stainless steel. It’s also hypoallergenic and resists scratches and rust.

Inside, the brand’s light-powered Eco-Drive tech means you’ll never have to replace the battery.

Only 1000 of these AW0131-66W ‘Fantastic Four’ models are being made, and at US$495 / £499, it’s not a wild price for a limited-edition watch. You don’t have to be a Marvel superfan to appreciate it – just someone who likes a decent watch with a bit of nerdy charm baked in.

This Fantastic Four Limited Edition is available to buy soon on Citizen’s website.

