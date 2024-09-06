Tissot extends its PRX collection once again, including my favourite model yet

Tissot is back at it, expanding their already popular PRX collection with a bunch of new models that breathe fresh life into their iconic 1978 design.

With this latest release, the Swiss watchmaker is keeping things retro while adding some seriously cool, modern twists. From new materials to calming gradient dials, these additions are a treat for anyone looking to upgrade their wrist game. And trust me, there’s something for everyone, no matter your style.

But let me get straight to the point: my favourite of the bunch has to be the new Powermatic 80 Carbon variant. This watch combines rugged toughness with sleek, understated urban style.

The forged carbon case makes each one unique. That all-black look? It’s what the car community would call ‘murdered out’. The black date window disc, rubber strap, and high-tech vibe all come together perfectly.

It’s also the only model in the new line-up that’s rocking a rubber strap, which gives it a sporty edge that I absolutely love.

Aside from my personal favourite, Tissot’s also rolled out more Powermatic 80 variants and several quartz-powered models, each with its own flair. They’ve got different case sizes, so no matter your wrist size, they’ve got you covered.

The new fading dials (pictured top), which transition from ice blue or black to a metallic blue reflection, are especially eye-catching. It mirrors the gradient of a clear blue sky, with a soothing vibe that feels perfect for summer.

Tissot’s been listening to their fans too. They’ve added an automatic version of the mint green dial that was a hit last summer. The light green waffle dial against the steel case is a sure-fire hit, and it’s available in both 40mm and 35mm sizes for the large and small wristed.

The Powermatic 80 movement offers up to 80 hours of power reserve, and the Nivachron balance spring makes sure the watch can handle whatever life throws at it, from shocks to magnetic fields.

This new PRX collection is a fantastic update from Tissot. You can check out the new collection on Tissot’s website, with prices starting from £335.

