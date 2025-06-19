7 watches I’d actually buy in the Goldsmiths sale

It’s summer, and that can only mean one thing – Goldsmiths is delivering a horological jackpot with jaw-dropping discounts of up to 50% on some of the hottest watches around. With brands like Tudor, Hamilton, Longines, Bremont, Seiko, and Tissot on offer, it’s the perfect opportunity to curate the ultimate watch collection without breaking the bank.

You can check out the Goldsmiths Luxury Watch Sale here, but if you’re short on time, I’ve put together a dream seven-watch lineup that I’d actually spend my money on.

This collection spans a range of prices, blending luxury and value to suit any budget. Whether you’re starting your collection or upgrading your wrist game, this sale is a rare chance to score timeless style for less.

It’s not just watches discounted in the sale, Goldsmiths is also discounting jewellery, too.

My favourite watches in Goldsmith’s sale:

G-Shock GW-B5600CY-1ER | was £129 | now £105 | save £24 at Goldsmiths The G-Shock GW-B5600CY-1ER mixes classic square styling with a bold black-and-yellow colour scheme that’s hard to ignore. Built tough as ever, it’s packed with features like Bluetooth, solar power and world time – but still looks right at home with a T-shirt or a hi-vis. Buy Now

Seiko 5 Sports Pepper Black’ 1968 Recreation Limited Edition | was £400 | now £280 | save £120 at Goldsmiths The Seiko 5 Sports ‘Pepper Black’ 1968 Recreation is a faithful throwback that captures the charm of the original, down to the case shape and retro bracelet. With a modern 4R36 automatic movement inside and a choice of steel or leather strap, it’s vintage style without the vintage hassle. Buy Now

Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition | was £965 | now £725 | save £240 at Goldsmiths The Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition is built for adventure, with a compass bezel and rugged 41mm case that’s ready to head off-grid. Inside, you get an H-10 automatic movement with 80 hours of power, while the clean field watch dial keeps things clear and classic. Buy Now

Doxa Sub 300T Sharkhunter | was £1850 | now £1390 | save £460 at Goldsmiths The DOXA Sub 300T Sharkhunter is a proper tool watch, built to survive 1,200m underwater and tough enough to take a beating on dry land too. With its cushion case, no-deco bezel and classic black dial, it nails the retro diver look without skipping on modern spec. Buy Now

Longines Legend Diver 42mm | was £2350 | now £1530 | save £820 at Goldsmiths The Longines Legend Diver 42mm blends vintage charm with modern specs, echoing a 1960s classic but packing a 72-hour power reserve and 300m water resistance. With its smoky grey dial, twin crowns and internal rotating bezel, it’s a sleek nod to Longines’ diving heritage without feeling stuck in the past. Buy Now

NOMOS Glashutte Orion Neomatik 41 Date | was £3620 | now £2535 | save £1085 at Goldsmiths The NOMOS Glashütte Orion Neomatik 41 Date is a minimalist masterpiece – slim, sharp, and now automatic with a date tucked in seamlessly. Its deep midnight blue dial and in-house movement give it quiet confidence, proving that less really can be more. Buy Now

Tudor Black Bay 41mm | was £3360 | now £2690 | save £670 at Goldsmiths

The Tudor Black Bay 41mm mixes vintage dive watch cues with modern muscle, from its snowflake hands to its rugged 70-hour movement. The brushed steel case, blue bezel and aged leather strap give it that sweet spot between sporty and refined, ready for sea or city. Buy Now

Liked this? Now check out the best watches around