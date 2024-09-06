The TAG Heuer Carrera Extreme Sport is big, bold and super technical

TAG Heuer has once again pushed the boundaries of innovation with the launch of its reimagined TAG Heuer Carrera Extreme Sport collection.

Building on the legacy of its 2016 series, the new timepieces represent an evolution of TAG Heuer’s racing heritage, combining cutting-edge materials with advanced design to create a collection that embodies both precision and performance.

The 2024 TAG Heuer Carrera Extreme Sport line, named after the legendary Carrera Panamericana road race, honours the brand’s deep ties to motorsport. This latest launch introduces six new models: four chronographs and two chronograph tourbillons.

Each piece is designed to captivate watch enthusiasts and racing aficionados alike, blending high-performance features with a bold aesthetic that echoes the adrenaline-fueled spirit of extreme sports.

The timepieces feature a distinctive skeleton dial, redesigned for enhanced legibility, with bold black lines that create a striking visual contrast.

The open-worked date disc mimics the intricate mechanics of a high-powered engine, while Super-LumiNova ensures readability even in low-light conditions. The innovative case construction, measuring 44mm, integrates one container and two barrels on the side, allows for seamless material blending, enhancing both durability and design.

Available in a range of colours, from vibrant orange to sophisticated blue and understated black, the chronographs feature a mix of materials, including titanium, ceramic, and 18K rose gold. These elements come together to create a stunning and robust timepiece that is both functional and fashionable.

The launch also includes two Chronograph Tourbillon models, which highlight TAG Heuer’s ‘horological savoir-faire’. The all-black tourbillon and the luxurious gold variant blend technical mastery with opulence, offering a perfect fusion of sportiness and sophistication.

Powered by TAG Heuer’s advanced in-house calibres, the new watches deliver impressive performance. The TH20-09 movement, which powers the tourbillon models, features a vertical clutch, column wheel, and a shield-shaped rotor, along with a 65-hour power reserve. The chronograph models are driven by the TH20-00 movement, boasting an 80-hour power reserve. Both movements come with a 5-year warranty.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Extreme Sport timepieces are available now on TAG Heuer’s website, priced between £7150 and £22,600.

