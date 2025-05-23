TAG Heuer launches a trio of Monaco watches for the Monaco GP, and I’m having trouble choosing a favourite

In celebration of its historic new role as title sponsor of the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco, TAG Heuer has unleashed not one, not two, but three new Monaco chronographs. Each one is loaded with motorsport heritage, technical brilliance and enough flair to leave any racing fan or watch geek in a cold sweat.

And frankly, I’m stuck, because picking a favourite is like choosing your favourite child – if your kids were Swiss, square, and crafted in titanium.

Let’s start with the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Stopwatch, arguably the most nostalgic of the bunch. Inspired by Heuer’s handheld stopwatches from the ’60s and ’70s, this limited run of 970 pieces is a masterclass in retro-cool.

There’s a black circular display set into a silver dial, surrounded by a red minute track that looks ripped straight off a vintage stopwatch. The subdials, all crisp whites and blacks, are all gloriously retro, while the red chronograph hand delivers a satisfying visual pop. It even uses the vintage Heuer logo, which I love.

The case is DLC-coated titanium – light, tough, and very modern – but the left-hand crown keeps things faithful to the Monaco lineage.

Under the hood, it’s packing the Calibre 11, the same movement that powered the original 1969 Monaco. Add a black perforated racing-style leather strap and bespoke packaging, and you’ve got a watch that feels like a time capsule.

It’s available now for $9850 in the US and £8600 in the UK, from TAG Heuer’s website.

So, that’s the heritage pick. But if you like your icons with stripes and movie-star swagger, the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph x Gulf is hard to beat.

Another limited edition (971 pieces, nodding to the year Le Mans hit cinemas), this one celebrates Steve McQueen’s connection to TAG Heuer and Gulf’s legendary racing livery. Think iconic blue and orange racing stripes running straight down the dial – a direct callback to McQueen’s racing suit and his Porsche 917K in Le Mans.

Again, we get the Calibre 11 and the signature left-side crown, which isn’t just quirky – it’s historically accurate. But it’s the dial that steals the show. With a finely grained silver base, a vintage Heuer logo, and the Gulf emblem at six o’clock.

Again, available now on TAG Heuer’s website, priced at $9550 in the US and £8300 in the UK.

And then there’s the wild card: the TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph. If the Stopwatch is a tribute to the past and the Gulf edition is a celebration of pop culture, this is rooted firmly in the future.

Crafted entirely in a new form of titanium called TH-Titanium – developed in-house over four years – it’s not just light (86 grams total), it’s got a texture that looks like it’s been struck by lightning. Each case is unique, shaped by a proprietary thermal process, making it look more like a science experiment than a watch.

It’s powered by the Calibre TH81-00, a hand-wound movement developed with Vaucher, also crafted in titanium. It’s a rattrapante movement, which means it can time two events simultaneously – perfect if you’re tracking lap times or just want to flex on your Daytona and El Primero-wearing friends.

The skeleton dial and sapphire crystal caseback expose everything, right down to the lime green rattrapante hand that pops against the darkened movement.

The TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph is available now, with the price available on request.

So, which one wins? While I love all three for very different reasons, I think the Stopwatch takes it, but no matter which watch you choose, each is a love letter to the Monaco Grand Prix and to TAG Heuer’s legacy.

