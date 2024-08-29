The Christopher Ward C60 Trident Lumière comes with big, beautiful lume blocks

Christopher Ward has just launched its most refined dive watch yet – the C60 Trident Lumière. This new flagship model boasts a Grade 2 titanium case, Chronometer certification, and exceptional lume for unparalleled legibility in low-light conditions.

I’m a big fan of the C60 range, including the recently updated C60 Trident GMT, but this C60 Trident Lumière might be the best yet.

Measuring 41mm in diameter and just 10.85mm thick, this all-titanium dive watch offers a perfect blend of durability and wearability.

The design is quintessentially Christopher Ward, with polished chamfers and reworked bolt-on crown guards, making it the most comfortable Trident model to date.

The coin-edged bezel houses a brushed ceramic insert with lume-filled markers, adding to its sleek aesthetic.

The inclusion of a helium escape valve ensures that even saturation divers can trust their timepiece during deep-sea adventures.

Powering the Lumière is the Swiss-made Sellita SW300 movement, providing 54 hours of power reserve and Chronometer accuracy of -4/+6 seconds per day. This movement allows for a slimmer profile, adding to the watch’s overall wearability.

A major highlight of the C60 Trident Lumière is its after-dark performance, made possible by Xenoprint’s Globolight. This ceramic material, infused with Super-LumiNova, is both 3D and luminescent, marking a significant upgrade over traditional lume applications.

Each dial features 17 Globolight pieces, delivering five times the luminosity of a regular Trident watch and shining twice as brightly for extended periods.

The watch is available with a textured dial in three colours – Blue, Black, and Orange. All look great, but the orange model really stands out to me.

The Lumière also debuts an updated Bader bracelet, made from Grade 2 titanium with polished bevels and a refined push-button clasp for easy micro-adjustments.

Christopher Ward has also announced that from today, 2-percent of all Trident sales will be donated to the Blue Marine Foundation. These funds will support BMF’s 30×30 mission, which aims to protect 30-percent of the world’s oceans by 2030.

The C60 Trident Lumière is available now priced at £1,650/US$1,975/€2,175 on an Aquaflex rubber strap and £1,985/$2,390/€2,625 on the titanium bracelet.

