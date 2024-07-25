The new Christopher Ward C60 Trident Pro 300 GMT is all the watch you’ll ever need

All the way back in 2019, I got my first Christopher Ward watch – the C60 Trident GMT. It was reliable, beautiful, and practical, with build quality that belied its affordable price tag. Now, the British watch brand is bringing back everyone’s favourite complication with the C60 Trident Pro 300 GMT.

Available in three colour options, this brand new iteration comes with all the refinement you’d expect from a modern Christopher Ward Trident, but now with the added practicality of a GMT hand.

Measuring 40mm, the new Pro 300 GMT boasts the latest light-catcher case design. It combines fine linear brushing and diamond polishing, with a case height of just 11.8mm – significantly thinner than my old C60.

Christopher Ward claims the downturned lugs and 47.4mm lug-to-lug width comfortably conform to a broad range of wrist sizes.

At this price point, the Pro 300 GMT promises exceptional tactility, featuring a threaded crown, a bracelet adjustment system, and a 120-click, bi-directional coin-edge bezel with either a lumed ceramic or steel relief insert marked with 24-hour numerals for monitoring up to three time zones simultaneously.

The dial is super legible, with the large, bevelled indexes and the signature Trident handset both filled with the highest grade C1 BL Grade X1 Super-Luminova.

The dial is nicely balanced with the applied, five-piece, twin-flag logo at the 12 o’clock position and a colour-matched date wheel at 6 o’clock.

Inside the new Pro 300 GMT is the Sellita SW330-2 – a self-winding calibre with a 4Hz beat rate and a lengthy power reserve of 56 hours.

The new C60 Trident Pro 300 GMT is available in three striking colours, and I really like all of them. The light blue/blue is classic and understated, the white/blue looks perfect for summer, and the turquoise/yellow with a steel relief bezel really stands out. What I genuinely appreciate about all of them is that they’re all quintessentially Christopher Ward. They haven’t just relied on the traditional (and now somewhat clichéd) Pepsi, Coke, and Sprite colourways.

The new C60 Trident Pro 300 GMT is priced from £995 / $1195 on a FKM Aquaflex rubber strap, £1150/$1380 on the three-link Bader bracelet, and £1185/$1420 on the five-link Consort bracelet.

The watch will be available on the 1st of August at 8 AM from Christopher Ward’s website.

