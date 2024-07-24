Stuff

The Swatch Moonswatch Super Blue Moonphase is the best limited edition yet

The latest Moonswatch 'Super Blue Moonphase' will only be available for 19 days in August, so don't miss out

Swatch has recently been on a roll with the MoonSwatch, starting with the popular Snoopy models and followed by the Mission on Earth collection. Now, the Swiss watchmaker has announced its latest addition to the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection: the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Mission to the Super Blue Moonphase.

This innovative timepiece not only celebrates the first super blue moon of the year on August 19 but it is also a tribute to the vibrant spirit of summer.

The new MoonSwatch model is designed to capture the essence of summer days at the beach, inviting enthusiasts to experience the watch during the blue hours from 5 PM onwards when we feel like winding down the day by sipping a drink.

This limited-edition watch will be available exclusively from August 1 to August 19 after 5 PM on each day, aligning with the full moon’s appearance.

The Super Blue Moonphase differs from the regular MoonSwatch in several key areas. The first thing you’re likely to notice is the stunning Panda dial, featuring a silver-opaline face contrasted with blue subdials, offering a more sophisticated look.

Unlike other models in the collection, which all have a tachymeter, this watch includes a blue pulsometer scale with white markers on its Bioceramic bezel, allowing the wearer to measure their heart rate.

Like the Snoopy MoonSwatch, the Mission to the Super Blue Moonphase features a chronograph function and a unique multi-shade blue moon phase display positioned at the 2 o’clock subdial. It uses UV ink on a dark celestial background for a photorealistic effect.

All these elements combined make a very compelling package, and this latest MoonSwatch model has just become my favourite yet.

The Bioceramic MoonSwatch Mission to the Super Blue Moonphase will be available for purchase from August 1 to August 19 at selected Swatch stores and pop-up locations. You can locate your nearest store using the store locator on Swatch’s official website.

As with every other MoonSwath model, due to high demand, the purchase is limited to one watch per person per day per sales location.

