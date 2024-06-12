Swatch’s MoonSwatch returns with a bold Mission on Earth

Just when it seemed Swatch had concluded the MoonSwatch saga with the anniversary Snoopy MoonSwatch editions, the Swiss brand is back with a bold new collection titled Mission on Earth.

The three new models pay tribute to our magnificent planet and feature a more vivid colourway than previous MoonSwatch watches.

The Mission to Earth watches, titled Lava, Polar Lights, and Desert, take inspiration from the three natural phenomena. Each has a magical and enchanting beauty seen clearly from space.

For these watches, Swatch has developed three brand-new colours in Bioceramic.

Lava comes in a blazing orange hue paired with a contrasting black dial. It features unique details on its dial that honour three iconic Omega Speedmaster models: the “Ultraman” and the Alaska II and III projects. I think this model looks great, and I can see it being very popular.

Bringing a bit of sparkle to the MoonSwatch collection is the Polar Lights model. It mirrors the mesmerizing beauty of the Northern Lights, as seen from space. Its dial is inspired by aventurine glass, and additional details on the subdials celebrate the Omega Speedmaster Alaska II and III projects

Finally, we have the Desert model. It’s inspired by vast deserts as seen from space, boasting earthy grey-beige and sandy tones (I’m getting IWC “Mojave Desert” vibes). Again, unique details on its subdials, pay homage to the Speedmaster Alaska II and III projects.

Just like previous Bioceramic MoonSwatches, this collection is not a limited edition. They will be available alongside the original collection, as well as the two Snoopy editions.

The three new Bioceramic MoonSwatch Mission on Earth watches are available from Saturday, June 15th, only in selected Swatch stores. As with the whole Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection, only one watch can be purchased per person, per day and per Swatch store.

They’re priced at $270 / £240. They won’t be available to buy on the Swatch website, but you can check it out to see which nearby stores will stock them.

