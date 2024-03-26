Swatch’s Snoopy MoonSwatch ‘Mission to Moonphase’ is available today – here’s how to get one in the UK

After months of anticipation, teaser videos, and fervent speculation among watch enthusiasts, Swatch’s Snoopy MoonSwatch ‘Mission to Moonphase’ is finally available to buy. It’s a must-have accessory for collectors, casual wearers, and hype-beasts alike.

Below, I’ve listed all of the Swatch locations in the UK where you can buy the Snoopy MoonSwatch as well as the opening times of the stores.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, the Snoopy MoonSwatch is a collaboration between the iconic Swiss watchmaker Swatch and the equally iconic Peanuts character Snoopy.

The watch has been the subject of much buzz since its initial teaser video and the full announcement last week.

The history of Snoopy’s appearance on the Omega Speedmaster pays homage to the Apollo 11 mission and NASA’s Snoopy Award. It has resulted in some of the most collectable models around.

The ‘Mission to Moonphase’ features an all-white Bioceramic case and Snoopy lounging inside a moon crater, with stars in the background.

Where is the Snoopy MoonSwatch available in the UK?

The MoonSwatch is available to purchase in eight Swatch stores across the UK. There are two in Scotland, one in Liverpool, and five in London.

You can find the full list of Swatch stores that stock the Snoopy MoonSwatch below:

Edinburgh, Princess Street 99

Glasgow, Glasgow Buchanan Galleries

Liverpool, Paradise Street

London, Carnaby Street

London, Covent Garden

London, Harvey Nichols

London, Oxford Street

London, Westfield White City Store

All of the stores listed above open at 10AM, apart from Glasgow which opens at 9AM (you can find exact addresses here). So, if you want the kudos of owning the first Snoopy MoonSwatch in the UK, then head over to Glasgow.

The watch is priced at £270, which is £30 more than the original planet-based MoonSwatches.

Just like the original MoonSwatch launch, I expect there will be long queues outside the stores, with retailers bracing for high demand.

I have no doubt the watch will sell out quickly, but it’s worth remembering that Swatch has stated the Mission to Moonphase is not a limited edition. So if you miss out today there will always be another chance to get one in the future. In a move that will annoy some, the Snoopy MoonSwatch will not be available online.

All that’s left is to ponder what Swatch has planned next, but, if I were a detective, I’d take a look at the candles on Snoopy’s birthday cake for a potential clue…

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech