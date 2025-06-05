The MoonSwatch is finally available to buy online in the UK

It’s only taken forever, but the MoonSwatch is finally up for grabs online in the UK. No more visiting your local Swatch store, hoping they’ll have the model you want in stock. No more asking your aunt in Barcelona to pick one up. Now, you just click, pay, and wait for the postman.

This move has been a long time coming, especially after Swatch started selling the MoonSwatch online in the US and China back in September.

It really is great news for people who want a MoonSwatch (which, in our opinion, is one of the best watches you can buy if you’re on a budget) but can’t get to a Swatch store.

You can order four of the most popular models: Mission to Earth (green), Mission to the Sun (yellow), Mission to Mars (red) and the iconic Mission to the Moon (grey).

Yes, they’re still plastic. Yes, they’re still quartz. But it’s the same playful Bioceramic cases and colourful dials that made these watches a cult classic.

If you’re more into diving than daydreaming about space, Swatch has also added three of its Swatch x Blancpain Scuba Fifty Fathoms to the mix.

These are the colourful homages to Blancpain’s legendary diver. The models available online are the Atlantic Ocean (blue), Pacific Ocean (yellow), and Indian Ocean (mint green).

You can find the MoonSwatch models available now on Swatch’s website priced at £240.

The Scuba Fifty Fathoms models are also available now on Swatch’s website, priced at £350.

