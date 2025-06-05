Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / The MoonSwatch is finally available to buy online in the UK

NewsWatchesSwatch
News

The MoonSwatch is finally available to buy online in the UK

No more visiting your local Swatch store, you can now buy four Swatch x Omega MoonSwatch models and three Scuba Fifty Fathoms models online

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart
MoonSwatch dial close up

It’s only taken forever, but the MoonSwatch is finally up for grabs online in the UK. No more visiting your local Swatch store, hoping they’ll have the model you want in stock. No more asking your aunt in Barcelona to pick one up. Now, you just click, pay, and wait for the postman.

This move has been a long time coming, especially after Swatch started selling the MoonSwatch online in the US and China back in September.

It really is great news for people who want a MoonSwatch (which, in our opinion, is one of the best watches you can buy if you’re on a budget) but can’t get to a Swatch store.

MoonSwatch models available online screenshot

You can order four of the most popular models: Mission to Earth (green), Mission to the Sun (yellow), Mission to Mars (red) and the iconic Mission to the Moon (grey).

Yes, they’re still plastic. Yes, they’re still quartz. But it’s the same playful Bioceramic cases and colourful dials that made these watches a cult classic.

If you’re more into diving than daydreaming about space, Swatch has also added three of its Swatch x Blancpain Scuba Fifty Fathoms to the mix.

Scuba Fifty Fathoms models available online screenshot

These are the colourful homages to Blancpain’s legendary diver. The models available online are the Atlantic Ocean (blue), Pacific Ocean (yellow), and Indian Ocean (mint green).

You can find the MoonSwatch models available now on Swatch’s website priced at £240.

The Scuba Fifty Fathoms models are also available now on Swatch’s website, priced at £350.

Liked this? Swatch x Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Green Abyss might be the best version yet

Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech