Swatch teases a new Snoopy version of the MoonSwatch

It’s fair to say the MoonSwatch is one of the most successful new watch launches in the past few years. From the original collection of eight Bioceramic watches inspired by the planets to the Moonshine Gold limited edition models available only during a full moon, Swatch has done an amazing job keeping up interest and hype.

Its latest model could just be the most popular yet, with the Swatch Instagram account teasing an upcoming Snoopy collaboration.

Snoopy and the Omega Speedmaster actually have a long history of association together, thanks to a few special edition models over the years that pay homage to NASA’s Apollo missions.

If you didn’t already know, the Omega Speedmaster was the first watch worn on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969, while the Silver Snoopy Award is a special honour given by NASA to individuals or companies who have made significant contributions to the success of human spaceflight missions.

There have been several Omega Speedmaster Snoopy editions over the years, each featuring the loyal beagle on the dial or caseback.

The Snoopy Award Speedmaster models have become highly sought after by watch enthusiasts and collectors due to their unique design and historical significance. It represents the intersection of horology, space exploration, and popular culture.

To the moon

This gets us onto the latest Snoopy MoonSwatch model, which is bound to be another hit.

When the original collection of MoonSwatch models first launched, Swatch had to close its stores and employ crowd control, as the hype around the launch was so great. While they’re still only available in-store, the long queues and crazy resale prices have ended. I could see this changing with the Snoopy MoonSwatch.

At this point, it’s unknown if it’ll just be one model or a collection of Snoopy models, or whether they’ll be limited editions.

One thing’s for sure, if you want one, it’s time to dust off your camping chair and sleeping bag.

