This Spotify upgrade fixes my biggest complaint with my favourite feature

The Discover Weekly playlist is among Spotify’s best features, delivering hours of eerily-accurate recommendations every Monday. It gets replaced every week, serving up new music for you to discover. It’s my favourite feature from the music streamer – but it’s not perfect. Unless you save the playlist, recommendations are lost forever, and, crucially, you can’t tweak what types of music it suggests. Or at least you couldn’t.

To celebrate 10 years of the Discover Weekly feature, Spotify is giving its beloved playlist a proper glow-up. The music streamer has finally added new listening controls that actually let you steer the vibe of your playlists. Note that you will need to be a Premium subscriber to access this feature.

This means no more praying the algorithm picks up on your latest music phase or trying to game the system. I can’t be the only one that’s tried bingeing a specific genre the night before Discover Weekly refreshes! Now, with a few taps at the top of the playlist, you can nudge Discover Weekly towards more indie, more pop, or mix things up entirely.

While you get to influence what kind of musical rabbit hole you tumble into every Monday – Spotify does this without wrecking your long-term recommendations in the process. This is the kind of control I’ve been longing for, making an already great feature even better.

Premium users also get access to a new design for Discover Weekly playlists. It freshens things up without completely binning the understated vibe we’re used to. Discover Weekly playlists have now racked up over 100 billion streams, so are clearly an essential Spotify feature.

All of this is rolling out today for Spotify Premium users on mobile. Just make sure you’ve updated the app, head over to the Made For You section, and prepare to finally enjoy Discover Weekly on your own terms. As I mentioned, these new features are part of the Premium subscription, which starts at $10.99/£10.99 per month.