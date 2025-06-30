Stuff

Certina’s new DS-X is one of the best affordable adventure watches around

Tough, accurate, and built for adventure, the Certina DS-X GMT gives you serious tool watch features without the high-altitude price tag

Certina DS-X on rocks

I love an adventure watch. The Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition, Seiko Alpinist, Bremont Terra Nova – anything that looks like it belongs on a compass-wielding wrist halfway up a mountain. Never mind that I’ve never actually used a compass bezel for its intended purpose. I just like knowing it’s there…

Certina clearly gets that. Its new DS-X collection isn’t some heritage reissue or military throwback – it’s a fresh, modern tool watch that looks built for the wilderness.

At the heart of the DS-X GMT is a neat dual-bezel setup: one is a proper compass bezel (yes please), while the other is a 24-hour fixed ring for tracking multiple time zones. The GMT hand adds a third if you’re that kind of traveller.

At 41mm across, it strikes a wearable balance – rugged without overdoing it. It’s rated to 200m water resistance, with a screw-down crown and the brand’s new “DS Concept Extreme Shock Resistance” system. That means it can handle the kind of real-world knocks and drops you’d expect during outdoor use, whether you’re scrambling over rocks, slipping on a trail, or just banging your wrist on a doorframe.

Certina says it exceeds ISO 1413 shock standards, helped along by its HeavyDrive tech, which counters knocks with some clever internal wizardry. If the watch experiences a shock – say, it’s dropped or hit – HeavyDrive actively stabilises the seconds hand to stop it from jumping or misaligning.

And the lume? Super-LumiNova. Of course.

Certina DS-X in woodland

There are five versions at launch. The standout might be the white dial with turquoise rubber strap and a blue/orange day-night bezel – it’s equal parts explorer and summer holiday.

The rest are moodier: grey dials, black or steel bracelets, green or red accents depending on the bezel. Each GMT hand matches the colour pop – a nice touch that keeps the design tight.

Available now on Certina’s website, prices start at just £480 (approx. US$650) on rubber, or £500 (approx. US$700) with a steel bracelet. For a Swiss-made GMT with proper travel-ready specs, that’s hard to argue with.

Will I actually use the compass bezel to navigate my way out of the woods? Probably not. But I like the idea that I could – and that’s what watches like this are really about. The DS-X GMT is built for adventures, real or imagined. Either way, it’s one of the best value options out.

