I think the Hamilton Khaki Expedition is the brand’s most exciting watch since the Khaki Field, here’s why

I’ve always found it strange that dive watches are the most popular watch category, despite the fact that many of them never see a swimming pool, let alone the cold depths of the ocean (of course, that hasn’t stopped me from owning a few).

If you want a durable, functional timepiece, then surely a field watch makes sense – especially in the UK, where you’re more likely to spend your weekends walking a dog through a field, taking a stroll through some woods, or hiking up a hill.

Now, the archetypal field watch is, of course, the Hamilton Khaki Field. It’s a great-looking watch, unbelievable value for money, and has a rich history (it’s one of my favourite watches), but if you hold a Khaki Field next to a dive watch it’s easy to see why dive watches have become the go-to watch category for most people – they have bags of wrist presence.

Looking to change that is the completely new Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition, an adventure-ready timepiece equipped with a compass to guide you to even the most remote destinations.

Yes, forget the Apple Watch Ultra, this new model from Hamilton is the perfect, ultra-reliable tool for when you’re trekking through the countryside.

The Khaki Field Expedition brings new functionalities along with a refreshed style for outdoorsmen and adventure seekers alike. It has that wrist presence that I think makes dive watches so popular.

Housed in a brushed stainless steel case, the Khaki Field Expedition offers balanced proportions to ensure ultimate comfort on the wrist.

It’s equipped with a bi-directional rotating compass bezel marked with the cardinal points of north, south, east and west, the timepiece will help you navigate your adventure with the help of the sun. It’s this bezel that adds to the wrist presence – beefing the watch without a useless dive timer in sight.

From launch, the Khaki Field Expedition will be available in two sizes – 37mm or 41mm. This is great news for people with more slender wrists (like myself) – many watch brands bring out the larger size first, then wait for a few months to bring out a smaller version.

The Khaki Field Expedition’s case features a screw-down crown and 10 bar (100m) water resistance (which is plenty for most people).

Staying true to its Khaki Field roots, legibility is paramount here. That means you get a minimalist textured dial with contrasting numerals to display time. There’s plenty of Super-LumiNova coating on the hands and minute track, so you can continue telling time when the sun goes down.

Inside is Hamilton’s H-10 automatic movement, which has an impressive 80-hours power reserve, and Nivachron balance spring to minimize the effect of magnetism.

The Khaki Field Expedition is available in four versions for each case size, and can be fitted with a leather strap or a stainless steel bracelet.

The watch is available now, priced from $995 in the US and £965 in the UK.

