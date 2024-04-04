Swatch launches all-black Snoopy MoonSwatch ‘Mission to the Moonphase New Moon’

Don’t worry, you don’t need to readjust your monitor – just weeks after the white Mission to the Moonphase was launched Swatch has unveiled a black version of the Snoopy MoonSwatch.

It’s called ‘Mission to the Moonphase – New Moon’ and will be available from April 8 in selected Swatch stores.

Just like the white ‘Full Moon’ model, the new ‘New Moon’ watch features a moon phase on the dial, with Snoopy sleeping in the crescent of the moon.

This model has been announced two years after the launch of the legendary collaboration with Omega. It features a black moon phase disc with a black semi-transparent mask, to celebrate the new moon.

On the subdial at 2 o’clock, Snoopy, NASA’s mascot, lies on the moon phase. On the model’s moon phase mask and disc, a hidden quote from a Snoopy comic strip is nestled amidst crescent moons and stars, that can be seen under UV light.

Like all of the other models in the Omega X Swatch collaboration, the new black Snoopy MoonSwatch is made from Swatch’s patented ‘Bioceramic’, a unique mix of two-thirds ceramic and one-third bio-sourced materials produced from castor oil.

The two new models both have the characteristic features of Omega’s legendary Speedmaster, from the asymmetrical case, the famous tachymeter-scaled bezel with the dot over the 90, and the typical Speedmaster subdials.

To finish things off, a moon inspired by the world of Snoopy can be seen on the battery cover (complete with Snoopy footprint) and it comes on a space-suit-ready velcro strap.

Fancy getting yourself one? The Bioceramic MoonSwatch Mission to The Moonphase – New Moon is available from April 8, only in selected Swatch stores (which can be found here).

Just like the white ‘Full Moon’ model, this is not a limited edition model and will be available for the foreseeable future (although initial demand will be very high). As with the whole Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection, only one watch can be purchased per person, per day and per Swatch store.

