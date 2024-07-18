The Spinnaker x SpongeBob 25th Limited Edition watch is fit for Bikini Bottom

Hold onto your Krabby Patties because the watch brand Spinnaker has just unveiled its latest collaboration with the beloved Nickelodeon character SpongeBob SquarePants.

Created to celebrate the iconic show’s 25th anniversary (which makes me feel incredibly old), the Hass Automatic SpongeBob 25th Limited Edition Collection is a series of watches that promise to be the greatest crossover since Omega put Snoopy on the dial of Speedmaster.

Let me tell you why I’m excited to buy these watches (and it’s not just due to a great deal of nostalgia).

The collection features four vibrant variations: SpongeBob Yellow, Patrick Pink, Squidward Green, and Mr. Krabs Red.

Each watch captures the essence of Bikini Bottom’s most cherished residents, with a playful multi-layered dial showcasing luminous character art. You can tell these watches were designed with a passion for the source material.

Unfortunately, Spinnaker is only making 300 pieces in each design, meaning a total of 1200 watches are available. That will result in many disappointed fans who won’t be able to get one, but it does mean I can see these becoming exclusive collector’s items in the future.

From previous experience, Spinnaker, a Hong Kong-based watch brand, really gives the Swiss and Japanese a run for their money when it comes to build quilty.

Each piece in this limited-edition range features the dependable NH35 Japanese automatic movement housed in a 316L stainless steel case. (which measure 43mm), resulting in watches that are as durable as they are delightful.

The scratch-resistant sapphire lens offers a clear view into the intricate dial, while Swiss luminous hands and indexes ensure readability even in the darkest depths of Bikini Bottom.

With a water resistance of 30 ATM (300 metres), you’ll be able to take your watch on a trip to the famous pineapple under the sea.

Each watch comes in a special SpongeBob-themed hard case, and also comes with a solid stainless steel bracelet as well as an additional silicone strap, ensuring versatility and comfort.

Why I’m hooked…

So, why am I eager to get my hands on one of these watches? It’s not the nostalgia, hype, or the collectable nature. It’s the sheer joy and sense of fun they bring.

In the watch world that often feels too serious, every glance at the Spinnaker x SpongeBob watch is a reminder of the carefree days of childhood – waking up on a weekend and watching cartoons without a care in the world.

The biggest worry I have now, however, is choosing which of the four models to go for…

With a price tag of $445 / £445, it’s a fun, affordable watch for summer, so whether you’re a die-hard SpongeBob fan or just someone who appreciates a unique timepiece, this watch is a great addition to any collection.

The Spinnaker x SpongeBob watches will be available exclusively on Spinnaker’s website starting on the 26th of July 2024.

