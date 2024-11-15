My new watch is taken straight from SpongeBob SquarePants’ watch collection

Ever wanted the same watch as SpongeBob SquarePants? I didn’t think I did – until I saw Spinnaker’s limited-edition Cahill SpongeBob SquarePants Timekeeper collection. This quirky dive watch series brings the charm of Bikini Bottom right to your wrist, while also delivering serious dive watch specs.

The latest collection features three new models: the ‘Foghorn’ and ‘Patrick O’Clock,’ each limited to just 300 pieces, and the ‘Work Not Work,’ with 350 pieces available. Each model channels playful details inspired by watches worn by SpongeBob in the show, making them near-perfect props which really stand out.

When Spinnaker sent me the Foghorn to review, I was immediately transported to Bikini Bottom, ready to order a Krabby Patty. Just like the original Spinnaker x SpongeBob 25th Anniversary Limited Edition from earlier this year, these are undeniably fun watches.

Of the three watches in the collection, the Foghorn is the most subtle, making it ideal for everyday wear without the attention that comes with, what is essentially, a cartoon homage.

Its lumed dial keeps things visible in low light, and the high-contrast face is surprisingly legible, even if it’s not meant for ultra-precise time-reading.

Sure, it has the playful vibe you’d expect from something stamped with SpongeBob’s cartoon style, but it’s also a legitimate dive watch with 200m water resistance, which is especially impressive for a cartoon-based timepiece.

As for the size, it’s a bit of a chunker at 43mm in diameter and 15mm thick. It’s a tad oversized on my slender wrist, but the soft silicone strap makes it comfortable to wear throughout the day.

The Foghorn features a dependable, Japanese-made Seiko NH35 automatic movement with a 41-hour power reserve and a custom rotor featuring SpongeBob, Squidward, Patrick and Mr Krabs.

For any SpongeBob fan (or anyone looking for a dive watch with personality), this collection makes timekeeping feel like an adventure under the sea.

The Cahill Automatic SpongeBob SquarePants Timekeeper collection is live now on Spinnaker’s website now. With very limited quantities available, you’ll need to act fast – don’t miss your chance to own a true Bikini Bottom original!

