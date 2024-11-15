Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / My new watch is taken straight from SpongeBob SquarePants’ watch collection

NewsOpinionWatchesSpinnaker
News

My new watch is taken straight from SpongeBob SquarePants’ watch collection

Ever wanted the same watch as SpongeBob SquarePants? Now you can, with this limited-edition collection from Spinnaker

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart

Ever wanted the same watch as SpongeBob SquarePants? I didn’t think I did – until I saw Spinnaker’s limited-edition Cahill SpongeBob SquarePants Timekeeper collection. This quirky dive watch series brings the charm of Bikini Bottom right to your wrist, while also delivering serious dive watch specs.

The latest collection features three new models: the ‘Foghorn’ and ‘Patrick O’Clock,’ each limited to just 300 pieces, and the ‘Work Not Work,’ with 350 pieces available. Each model channels playful details inspired by watches worn by SpongeBob in the show, making them near-perfect props which really stand out.

When Spinnaker sent me the Foghorn to review, I was immediately transported to Bikini Bottom, ready to order a Krabby Patty. Just like the original Spinnaker x SpongeBob 25th Anniversary Limited Edition from earlier this year, these are undeniably fun watches.

Of the three watches in the collection, the Foghorn is the most subtle, making it ideal for everyday wear without the attention that comes with, what is essentially, a cartoon homage.

Its lumed dial keeps things visible in low light, and the high-contrast face is surprisingly legible, even if it’s not meant for ultra-precise time-reading.

Sure, it has the playful vibe you’d expect from something stamped with SpongeBob’s cartoon style, but it’s also a legitimate dive watch with 200m water resistance, which is especially impressive for a cartoon-based timepiece.

As for the size, it’s a bit of a chunker at 43mm in diameter and 15mm thick. It’s a tad oversized on my slender wrist, but the soft silicone strap makes it comfortable to wear throughout the day.

The Foghorn features a dependable, Japanese-made Seiko NH35 automatic movement with a 41-hour power reserve and a custom rotor featuring SpongeBob, Squidward, Patrick and Mr Krabs.

For any SpongeBob fan (or anyone looking for a dive watch with personality), this collection makes timekeeping feel like an adventure under the sea.

The Cahill Automatic SpongeBob SquarePants Timekeeper collection is live now on Spinnaker’s website now. With very limited quantities available, you’ll need to act fast – don’t miss your chance to own a true Bikini Bottom original!

Liked this? These are the watches worn by Eddie Redmayne in The Day of the Jackal

Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech