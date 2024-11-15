Spinnaker returns to Bikini Bottom for another SpongeBob SquarePants watch collection

Spinnaker’s much-anticipated second collaboration with SpongeBob SquarePants is finally here, and fans of the iconic underwater sponge should brace themselves for another round of unique watches. This Cahill SpongeBob SquarePants Timekeeper series captures the charming world of Bikini Bottom, blending modern diving watch precision with all of SpongeBob’s charm.

Following the wild success of Spinnaker’s original SpongeBob SquarePants collection, which sold out at breakneck speed, it’s safe to predict that the new line will be swimming off shelves just as quickly.

Available exclusively on Spinnaker’s website from today, the Cahill collection features two special models – the “Foghorn” and “Patrick O’Clock” – with only 300 of each design made.

The “Foghorn” model plays with a classic nautical feel, while “Patrick O’Clock” brings in the pastel palette and cheerful spirit of SpongeBob’s best friend, Patrick Star. Each model is a near-perfect prop, capturing the look and playful details straight from watches worn by SpongeBob on the show.

Each model features an automatic movement, and the fun dials are protected by anti-reflective sapphire glass. The watches are built to withstand underwater depths of up to 200 meters, ensuring they have real diving functionality beneath the quirky SpongeBob veneer.

Equipped with a hardy accordion-style rubber strap, these watches are made to be both durable and comfortable.

Then there’s the pièce de résistance: the ‘Work Not Work’ SpongeBob SquarePants Limited Edition, launched to commemorate 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants madness.

Limited to just 350 pieces, the Work Not Work watch is inspired by SpongeBob’s tireless dedication to his craft – or perhaps more accurately, his meticulous devotion to knowing when it’s time to flip burgers and when it’s time to call it a day.

The custom NH34 Automatic movement in this model captures this sentiment perfectly, with a “Work” and “Not Work” display copied directly from the show.

The Work Not Work model takes things up a notch with a 24-hour function, where the hour hand does a full rotation in sync with SpongeBob’s daily work routine.

A layered dial, luminous display, and clear sapphire crystal bring out the colourful life of Bikini Bottom in a surprisingly stylish package.

Like the Cahill models, the Work Not Work is rated for 200-meter water resistance, giving it genuine dive-watch credentials.

No matter which model you go for, each watch is a nod to the show’s spirit – a perfect, playful homage to the beloved characters and settings.

With prices set at US$385 (approx. £304) for the Cahill models and US$425 (approx. £335) for the Work Not Work, expect these watches to vanish faster than SpongeBob can sing the F.U.N. song – they’re live now on Spinnaker’s website, so don’t let them slip through your net!

