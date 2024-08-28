The new Tudor Black Bay Chrono Blue is one beautiful chronograph

Tudor has just launched a new Black Bay Chrono Blue, and, while I’ve appreciated previous all of the previous Black Bay chronograph models, including the Pink Chrono, S&G Chrono and the classic Panda Chrono, this Blue version might just become my new favourite.

The Tudor Black Bay Chrono Blue Boutique Edition, to give it its full name, is an impressive update to an already striking chronograph. As a boutique-exclusive release, it features a “Tudor Blue” dial that adds a fresh touch to the Black Bay Chrono’s bold design.

Although I’m typically not drawn to blue watches, this model has won me over. The dial’s blue satin sun-brushed finish, contrasted with silver sub-counters and the iconic “Snowflake” hands, offers excellent readability and a sophisticated appearance.

The integration of “Tudor Blue” pays homage to Tudor’s history, linking back to models like the blue “Snowflake” Submariner and the “Montecarlo” Oysterdate Chronograph from the 1970s. It’s a bit more subtle than the blue of the VCARB special edition watch.

The red-tipped seconds hand and water-resistant rating also in red are very welcome accents.

The Black Bay Chrono Blue features Tudor’s standard 41mm chronograph case in satin-brushed and polished 316L stainless steel, with a fixed bezel and a blue anodised aluminium insert.

Inside, the watch is powered by the Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813. This movement is certified by COSC and includes a silicon balance spring, a column wheel, and a vertical clutch. With a 70-hour power reserve, it can be taken off on a Friday evening after work and picked back up again on Monday morning.

Aside from the dial, another feature I love about this new Chrono is the five-link stainless steel bracelet with Tudor’s “T-fit” clasp. I tried it on the Monochrome Black Bay at Watches and Wonders and loved the ease of adjustment, comfortable fit, and retro look.

The Black Bay Chrono Blue is available now exclusively from Tudor Boutiques priced at £4880 / US$TBC. You can find your closest boutique on Tudor’s website.

