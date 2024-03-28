Tudor’s new Black Bay Chrono stands out from the crowd with a pink dial

If there’s one watch industry trend I can get on board with, it’s fun, colourful dials, and Tudor’s latest Black Bay Chrono, complete with a stunning pink dial, is a perfect example of this.

The Tudor Black Bay Chrono Pink (Pink Bay Chrono, anyone?) has been launched together with singer and Tudor ambassador Jay Chou, who ‘owns the colour pink’.

Of course, it also highlights the Swiss brand’s recent partnership with Inter Miami CF – David Beckham’s MLS football team which famously plays in a pink kit.

The Black Bay Chrono ‘Pink’ features the same satin-brushed and polished 41mm case as Tudor’s existing chronograph. It’s crafted in 316L with a fixed bezel and black insert in anodised aluminium with a tachymetric scale.

The real highlight is the domed pink dial, with contrasting black sub-dials. In my eyes, it’s the perfect shade of pink, sitting happily in between Barbie’s ‘hot’ pink and a more muted pastel shade of pink.

Of course, you also get the Tudor’s ‘Snowflake’ hands (a hallmark of Tudor watches since 1969) and Grade A Super-LumiNova on the markers.

Inside is the Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813, certified by the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC), with a silicon balance spring, a 70-hour power reserve, a column wheel construction and a vertical clutch.

The watch comes on Tudor’s gorgeous and supremely comfortable 5-link bracelet, complete with a ‘T-fit’ rapid adjustment clasp. This is a first for the Black Bay Chrono range.

Why do I like colourful watches so much? It shows that these Swiss watch brands, which are usually very understated, serious, and adverse to taking risks, actually have a playful side.

We’ve seen it recently with the MoonSwatch, Oris ProPilot X ‘Kermit’, and of course the colourful Rolex Oyster Perpetual range.

I do not doubt that when Rolex launched the colour-filled Oyster Perpetual watches, Tudor was thinking, ‘Why should Rolex have all the fun?’ After all, Tudor is the more youthful, trendier sibling of Rolex, with the mission statement ‘Born to dare’.

Now, I have some bad news if you were planning a trip to your local Tudor boutique to pick one of these up. Tudor has stated the Black Bay Chrono ‘Pink’ isn’t for the mainstream, and only a small number of examples will be produced.

