Hamilton’s new Khaki Field Quartz is one of the best affordable watches around

Hamilton’s Khaki Field watches have become iconic for their simple, legible design, rich history, and affordable price tag. Now, the Khaki Field Quartz continues this proud tradition at an even more affordable price point.

For someone like me who already loves the hand-wound Khaki Field and the Khaki Field Expedition, the introduction of the Khaki Field Quartz feels like Hamilton has, yet again, nailed the blend of affordability, functionality and style.

The Khaki Field Quartz takes its inspiration from Hamilton’s G.S. (“General Service”) watch, a 1960s creation made for non-military personnel in the British government.

Design elements like the dial, which is optimized for legibility and contrast, and the railway minute track, are directly influenced by the watch’s heritage.

There’s a genuine sense of purpose in these features, and for anyone who values practical design, it’s hard not to appreciate what Hamilton has done here. I especially love the retro ‘Khaki’ font on the dial.

With two size options, 33mm and 38mm, Hamilton has ensured this watch will appeal to a wide range of wrists (and tastes). Whether you prefer a smaller, more subtle timepiece or a slightly larger, more commanding presence on your wrist.

In terms of colourways, the new Khaki Field Quartz collection pays homage to military styling with a colour palette that draws from service uniforms.

You have the classic white and black dials with aged lume, paired with an olive-green NATO strap and brown leather loops, an all-blue version, with its matching blue NATO strap, and then there’s the blacked-out version with the added contrast of the radium-like Super-LumiNova coating on the hands and numerals. I really like all four of the options on offer here, but if I had to pick a favourite, it would be the blacked-out radium-like model.

What I really appreciate about the Khaki Field Quartz is its “always-ready” nature (especially being battery-powered, rather than hand-wound). You can see the Khaki Field Quartz as a reliable companion, one that will never let you down whether you’re exploring the outdoors or navigating your daily routine.

Its approachable price point, sitting at £375, makes it an even more attractive option for those who want a Hamilton with true field watch character but don’t want the hassle of winding a watch every day, and, for anyone new to the brand, the Khaki Field Quartz is an excellent introduction to one of the best affordable watchmakers around.

The Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz is available now priced from £375 / US$395 on Hamilton’s website.

