This new G-Shock watch is giving me flashbacks to Mario Kart Rainbow Road

G-Shock has given the GM-2100 a multi-tone makeover with a colourful design. The result? A fun watch that reminds me of the infamous Rainbow Road from Mario Kart.

Now, it’s worth pointing out this isn’t an official Mario collaboration (I’m not trying to get sued by Nintendo here). The rainbow brick effect is made using a combination of vapour deposition, multicolour printing, and partial laser removal.

Why bricks? It traces its roots back to 1983 when G-Shock watches became synonymous with ruggedness, featuring brick wall dials throughout the decades to symbolise their tough exterior and resistance to impact. The new GM-2100 takes this heritage and injects it with fun rainbow hues.

Now I’m not sure what ‘vapour deposition, multicolour printing, and laser-peeling’ actually involves, but it does sound very impressive, making GM-2100 a marvel of both aesthetics and engineering.

Of course, this watch is more than just a rainbow dial. True to G-Shock’s reputation, it boasts practical features like a super illuminator, shock resistance, and up to 20 bar water resistance. This durability ensures that while the design may be loud, it doesn’t sacrifice the rugged functionality G-Shock is known for.

You don’t get Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone linking like you do on the updated G-Steel 2100 series.

The GM-2100 Rainbow Brick Wall is available with either a black IP-coated steel case or silver-toned steel. Both look great, but I really like the contrast of the rainbow with the black case.

Priced at US$220 / £219, the collection is available to buy now from the official G-Shock website.

